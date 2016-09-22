(Adds Thomson Reuters, Total; Updates Lennar)
Sept 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** An investment holding company consisting of four
Brazilian pension funds will decide on whether to accept State
Grid Corp of China's bid for their combined stake in
CPFL Energia SA on Sept. 27.
** Belgian family-owned D'Ieteren SA said it had
agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Moleskine and will
launch a mandatory offer on the remaining shares of the Italian
notebook maker in a bid to delist it from the Milan bourse.
** Germany's Allianz and Italian gas grid company
Snam said they will buy 49 percent of pipeline company
Gas Connect Austria from energy group OMV for 601
million euros ($675 million), confirming an earlier Reuters
report.
** Spain's Caixabank said it would launch a share
sale of 9.9 percent of its capital to boost its capital ratios
in light of its bid for Portugal's Banco BPI.
** Total is looking at divesting its Italian
petrol station joint-venture with ERG next year, Chief
Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told investors in London.
** Egypt said it will consider auctioning its
fourth-generation (4G) licenses on the international market
after all three of the country's existing mobile phone operators
turned down an offer to acquire them.
** Thomson Reuters has agreed to acquire trading
technology firm REDI Holdings. No details on the cost of the
transaction were provided.
** Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, said it
would buy fellow Florida-based homebuilder WCI Communities Inc
for about $643 million, boosting its land bank in one
of the fastest improving housing markets in the United States.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk is in talks to buy a
portfolio of North Sea assets from Royal Dutch Shell as
the Danish group considers adding scale to its oil and gas
business ahead of a planned spin off, banking sources said.
** Buyout group Cinven has short-listed four other
private equity groups in its auction of German residential and
technical lighting products maker SLV, people close to the
matter said.
** China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel
Group to create the world's second largest
steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to
increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.
** One of two groups interested in purchasing Golan Telecom
has withdrawn its intention, Cellcom Israel, Israel's largest
mobile phone operator, said.
** British budget carrier easyJet is close to taking
a stake in German airline TUIFly in order to secure flying
rights in Europe even after Britain leaves the European Union,
German publication manager magazin reported, citing sources.
** Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk will split into separate transport
and energy divisions under a keenly anticipated revamp announced
on Thursday.
** EU regulators cleared Swedish utility Vattenfall's
sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines to
Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments
in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting
fossil fuel.
** Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd
said that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent stake in smaller
peer Jinke Property's enlarged capital for 4 billion
yuan ($599.75 million) in a private placement.
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)