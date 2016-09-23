Sept 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said problems with its LNG regasification terminal in Ceara state and a nearby thermoelectric plant could put at risk its plans to sell the assets as part of a massive divestiture program.

** Alaska Air Group Inc agreed this week to give the U.S. Justice Department additional time to review its merger with Virgin America Inc, but the deal is still on track to close in the early part of the fourth quarter, an Alaska spokeswoman said.

** Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp slid a day after hitting a 16-month high, as investors awaited a midnight deadline for creditors to accept a sweetened $5 billion deal that could finally extract the casino company from a costly bankruptcy.

** Vivendi hopes to make a new offer for Mediaset's pay-TV business by the end of next week to try to end a dispute between the French and Italian media groups that erupted in July, a source close to matter said.

** France's PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, said it is "responding" to an approach for a partnership deal with Malaysian carmaker Proton, as people familiar with the matter said the DRB-Hicom conglomerate that owns Proton is looking to sell a stake in the long-struggling firm.

** Japan plans to rush through a bill to provide more financial muscle for its companies to compete for global energy assets, just as other resource-hungry Asian economies such as China and India are also looking to snap up depressed oil assets.

** SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream intend to enter a partnership from 2017 to provide services to the Swiss and European markets in future, they said in a joint statement.

** Australia's top two pension funds have made a joint indicative offer to buy a majority stake in the country's biggest electricity network, a month after bids from Chinese and Hong Kong interests were rejected on security grounds.

** German braking systems firm Knorr-Bremse said it had raised its stake in competitor Haldex to 14.9 percent, further intensifying an on-going bidding war over the Swedish firm with Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen.

** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it had raised around 456 million euros ($511.08 million) through the sale of 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group Veolia, or about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital.

** Belgian car importer D'Ieteren SA agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Italian notebook maker Moleskine and launch a takeover bid on the rest of the company.

** The head of insurer Allianz's Austrian arm said the German company wants to keep its stake in OMV unit Gas Connect Austria in the long term and is interested in expanding investment in infrastructure projects, he told Austrian news agency APA.

** Eighteen parties have submitted letters of intent to buy minority stakes in Woori Bank, South Korea's fourth-largest bank by assets, the bank's controlling shareholder said, without naming the parties.

** Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim bought into a 1.3-billion-euro ($1.46 billion) share sale launched by Caixabank through his financial firm Inbursa, a source with knowledge of the operation said.

** Greenland Holdings, China's fourth-biggest homebuilder, said it is looking at acquisition opportunities in the bank and insurance sector and is hoping to expand further into infrastructure as it looks to diversify its business.

** Brazil's state-owned oil producer Petrobras agreed to sell 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion, the companies said on Friday.

** Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR plans to hold talks with Greek officials over a deal to buy Greek natural gas pipeline operator DESFA, SOCAR's president said.

** Tanzania has regained full ownership of the country's oldest telecoms operator after buying out a 35 percent stake from India's Bharti Airtel.

** Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will acquire 63 aircraft as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.

** Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, said it would buy Brazilian bottler Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).

** TUIfly GmbH has denied suggestions that the German airline is planning to link up with Britain's easyJet but declined to comment directly on a report that another European airline was interested in buying the airline.

** Twitter Inc has initiated talks with several technology companies to explore selling itself, a person familiar with the matter said, signaling the start of what is likely to be a slow-rolling auction of the high-profile but money-losing social media company.

** Office Depot Inc said it would sell its European operations to the Aurelius Group, an investment company, four months after the office supplies retailer said it would explore strategic alternatives for the business.

** Brazil's NotreDame Intermédica Saúde SA, a healthcare provider owned by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP, has reached an agreement to buy the operations of rival Unimed ABC, the companies said in a statement to Reuters. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)