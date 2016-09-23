Sept 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras
said problems with its LNG regasification terminal in
Ceara state and a nearby thermoelectric plant could put at risk
its plans to sell the assets as part of a massive divestiture
program.
** Alaska Air Group Inc agreed this week to give the
U.S. Justice Department additional time to review its merger
with Virgin America Inc, but the deal is still on track
to close in the early part of the fourth quarter, an Alaska
spokeswoman said.
** Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp slid a day
after hitting a 16-month high, as investors awaited a midnight
deadline for creditors to accept a sweetened $5 billion deal
that could finally extract the casino company from a costly
bankruptcy.
** Vivendi hopes to make a new offer for Mediaset's
pay-TV business by the end of next week to try to end a
dispute between the French and Italian media groups that erupted
in July, a source close to matter said.
** France's PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen
cars, said it is "responding" to an approach for a partnership
deal with Malaysian carmaker Proton, as people familiar with the
matter said the DRB-Hicom conglomerate that owns Proton is
looking to sell a stake in the long-struggling firm.
** Japan plans to rush through a bill to provide more
financial muscle for its companies to compete for global energy
assets, just as other resource-hungry Asian economies such as
China and India are also looking to snap up depressed oil
assets.
** SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche
Boerse's Clearstream intend to enter a partnership
from 2017 to provide services to the Swiss and European markets
in future, they said in a joint statement.
** Australia's top two pension funds have made a joint
indicative offer to buy a majority stake in the country's
biggest electricity network, a month after bids from Chinese and
Hong Kong interests were rejected on security grounds.
** German braking systems firm Knorr-Bremse said
it had raised its stake in competitor Haldex to 14.9
percent, further intensifying an on-going bidding war over the
Swedish firm with Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen.
** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it
had raised around 456 million euros ($511.08 million) through
the sale of 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group
Veolia, or about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital.
** Belgian car importer D'Ieteren SA agreed to buy
a 41 percent stake in Italian notebook maker Moleskine
and launch a takeover bid on the rest of the company.
** The head of insurer Allianz's Austrian arm said
the German company wants to keep its stake in OMV unit
Gas Connect Austria in the long term and is interested in
expanding investment in infrastructure projects, he told
Austrian news agency APA.
** Eighteen parties have submitted letters of intent to buy
minority stakes in Woori Bank, South Korea's
fourth-largest bank by assets, the bank's controlling
shareholder said, without naming the parties.
** Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim bought into a 1.3-billion-euro
($1.46 billion) share sale launched by Caixabank
through his financial firm Inbursa, a source with
knowledge of the operation said.
** Greenland Holdings, China's fourth-biggest
homebuilder, said it is looking at acquisition opportunities in
the bank and insurance sector and is hoping to expand further
into infrastructure as it looks to diversify its business.
** Brazil's state-owned oil producer Petrobras
agreed to sell 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit to a
group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
for $5.2 billion, the companies said on Friday.
** Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR plans to hold
talks with Greek officials over a deal to buy Greek natural gas
pipeline operator DESFA, SOCAR's president said.
** Tanzania has regained full ownership of the country's
oldest telecoms operator after buying out a 35 percent stake
from India's Bharti Airtel.
** Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will acquire 63 aircraft
as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was
quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.
** Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler,
said it would buy Brazilian bottler Vonpar in a cash, stock and
debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).
** TUIfly GmbH has denied suggestions that the German
airline is planning to link up with Britain's easyJet
but declined to comment directly on a report that another
European airline was interested in buying the airline.
** Twitter Inc has initiated talks with several
technology companies to explore selling itself, a person
familiar with the matter said, signaling the start of what is
likely to be a slow-rolling auction of the high-profile but
money-losing social media company.
** Office Depot Inc said it would sell its European
operations to the Aurelius Group, an investment company, four
months after the office supplies retailer said it would explore
strategic alternatives for the business.
** Brazil's NotreDame Intermédica Saúde SA, a healthcare
provider owned by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP, has
reached an agreement to buy the operations of rival Unimed ABC,
the companies said in a statement to Reuters.
