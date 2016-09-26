Sept 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Lanxess AG is to buy U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura for 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion)including debt in the German company's largest ever takeover, moving it further away from its main synthetic rubber business.

** A group of Chinese buyers said their co-invested green industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57 billion).

** Bank of East Asia, under attack from activist investor Elliott Management, has received about five final bids from suitors including Vistra Group and buyout firm Permira for its share registry business that is valued at about $800 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a majority stake in South African promotional products and clothing maker Amrod and plans to expand the business in other markets.

** The plan to sell beleaguered Takata Corp to a rescuer, slated by year-end, is likely to extend into next year as some bidders want to drag the air bag maker through bankruptcy to wipe out most of its debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has sought antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta from the European Union and a decision is expected by Oct. 28.

** Singapore's BandLab Technologies will buy 49 percent of Rolling Stone magazine from publisher Wenner Media and plans to expand the business into new markets and boost its profile in Asia, the two companies said.

** Australian risk compliance services firm SAI Global Ltd is backing a A$1 billion ($761 million) takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a domestic buyout firm scrapped a higher offer. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)