** Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Tuesday it has
struck a crucial $5 billion deal with most of its casino
operating unit's creditors, resolving billions of dollars in
legal claims and paving the subsidiary's way out of a costly
bankruptcy.
** Oil and gas producer Rice Energy Inc said on
Monday it will buy Vantage Energy for about $2.7 billion, in
what has become the most active month for acquisitions in the
energy sector since oil prices sank two years ago.
** AppLovin, a Palo Alto-based mobile marketing platform,
said Chinese private equity firm Orient Hontai Capital had
bought a majority stake in the company for $1.4 billion.
** Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian
Wanda is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Dick Clark
Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and
Miss America pageants, as it expands a growing Hollywood
portfolio.
** Allianz is in talks with interested parties
about the partial or total sale of regional private bank
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), which is 90-percent owned by
the German insurer, OLB said on Tuesday.
** Private equity investor Permira has emerged as the
preferred bidder to buy Bank of East Asia Ltd's share
registry unit Tricor Holdings for between $750 million and $800
million, sources said on Tuesday, after six months of bidding
that attracted the interest of top Chinese insurers among
others.
** Pipeline operator Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
said it would buy Vitol Group's crude oil unit in Permian Basin
in West Texas for $760 million.
** A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the proposed
merger of the two largest hospital systems in the Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania, area.
** The board of directors of Brazil's Vale SA,
the world's largest iron ore exporter, plans to vote on the sale
of two important assets at a meeting on Thursday, the Valor
Economico daily newspaper said on Tuesday.
