(Adds Caesars Ent, Allianz, Bank of East Asia, PinnacleHealth, Vale SA)

Sept 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Tuesday it has struck a crucial $5 billion deal with most of its casino operating unit's creditors, resolving billions of dollars in legal claims and paving the subsidiary's way out of a costly bankruptcy.

** Oil and gas producer Rice Energy Inc said on Monday it will buy Vantage Energy for about $2.7 billion, in what has become the most active month for acquisitions in the energy sector since oil prices sank two years ago.

** AppLovin, a Palo Alto-based mobile marketing platform, said Chinese private equity firm Orient Hontai Capital had bought a majority stake in the company for $1.4 billion.

** Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Dick Clark Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, as it expands a growing Hollywood portfolio.

** Allianz is in talks with interested parties about the partial or total sale of regional private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), which is 90-percent owned by the German insurer, OLB said on Tuesday.

** Private equity investor Permira has emerged as the preferred bidder to buy Bank of East Asia Ltd's share registry unit Tricor Holdings for between $750 million and $800 million, sources said on Tuesday, after six months of bidding that attracted the interest of top Chinese insurers among others.

** Pipeline operator Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said it would buy Vitol Group's crude oil unit in Permian Basin in West Texas for $760 million.

** A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the proposed merger of the two largest hospital systems in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, area.

** The board of directors of Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore exporter, plans to vote on the sale of two important assets at a meeting on Thursday, the Valor Economico daily newspaper said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)