Sept 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's
takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, paving the way
for one of the biggest mergers in history.
** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner
of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it would
buy Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business
Abbey Life Assurance Co for 935 million pounds ($1.22 billion)
in cash.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk, Danske Bank
and Nordea Bank will sell their shareholdings in
shipping lender Danish Ship Finance worth 4.25 billion Danish
crowns ($638.05 million) to a consortium of Danish investment
funds.
** Bank Leumi agreed to sell 80 percent of a 2
billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage loan portfolio to
insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings, Israel's
second-largest bank said.
** Deutsche Post DHL is buying independent
British postal operator UK Mail Group for 243 million
pounds ($316 million) to cement its foothold in Europe's three
largest e-commerce markets, Britain, Germany and France.
** Goldman Sachs is investing $70 million in Red
Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help
the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next
24 months.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)