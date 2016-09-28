(Adds Bankia, Viacom Inc, Deutsche Boerse, Esselunga, Northland
Power, Cosco Shipping Ports, Artis, Hindustan Copper, Cesp Cia
Energética, Bonaire, updates Lufthansa)
Sept 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Spain's bank rescue fund said on Wednesday it would look
into a merger between state-owned banks Bankia and
Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) that would potentially create a new
entity with total assets of over 240 billion euros ($269
billion).
** SABMiller shareholders overwhelmingly backed the
brewer's $100 billion-plus takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev
, clearing the last big hurdle for one of the largest
corporate mergers in history.
** Sumner Redstone's National Amusements Inc is preparing to
call on CBS Corp and Viacom Inc to explore a
merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday raised a raft of
concerns over the proposed $28 billion merger between Deutsche
Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, saying
it could hinder competition in key financial market activities.
** At least four private equity funds including BC Partners
are in talks to buy a majority stake in Italy's fourth-biggest
supermarket chain Esselunga in a deal worth up to 6 billion
euros ($6.7 billion), sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Canadian power group Northland Power is looking
for a new owner, its chief financial officer said, as part of
its strategic review begun in July aimed at boosting growth and
shareholder value. The company, which operates thermal and
renewable energy stations in Canada and Europe, is worth C$4.06
billion ($3.07 billion).
** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner
of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it would
buy Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business
Abbey Life Assurance Co for 935 million pounds ($1.22 billion)
in cash.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk, Danske Bank
and Nordea Bank will sell their shareholdings in
shipping lender Danish Ship Finance worth 4.25 billion Danish
crowns ($638.05 million) to a consortium of Danish investment
funds.
** Bank Leumi agreed to sell 80 percent of a 2
billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage loan portfolio to
insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings, Israel's
second-largest bank said.
** China's Cosco Shipping Ports will invest $400
million in building a container terminal in Abu Dhabi as the
emirate aims to expand trade with the world's second largest
economy, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
COSCO Shipping may also consider buying the port assets of
troubled South Korean firm Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd,
Chinese online finance magazine Caixin reported.
** Deutsche Post DHL is buying independent
British postal operator UK Mail Group for 243 million
pounds ($316 million) to cement its foothold in Europe's three
largest e-commerce markets, Britain, Germany and France.
** Dutch financial services company ING Group is
selling a $300 million stake in Indian lender Kotak Mahindra
Bank Ltd in a block trade on Thursday, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters.
** Canada's Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is
looking to sell retail and industrial assets in Alberta worth
about C$300 million ($227 million) to diversify away from the
oil-producing province, according to two sources familiar with
the process.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy a minority
stake in India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart, two sources
familiar with the matter said, as the world's biggest retailer
aims to get a slice of a fast-growing online retail market.
** Goldman Sachs is investing $70 million in Red
Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help
the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next
24 months.
** India is selling a 7 percent stake in state-run Hindustan
Copper Ltd in stock market deals over two days to
Friday, potentially raising the government 4.02 billion rupees
($60.5 million).
** Lufthansa plans to expand its low-cost airline
Eurowings by taking over the 55 percent of Brussels Airlines the
German carrier does not own, plus leasing up to 40 planes from
ailing rival Air Berlin, it said on Wednesday.
** A planned sale of the controlling stake that the
Brazilian state of São Paulo has in power generation company
Cesp Cia Energética de São Paulo SA is likely to
happen at some point next year, a senior state official said on
Wednesday.
** Bonaire Participações SA, an investment holding company
comprised of four Brazilian pension funds, said on Wednesday it
will sell a stake it holds in the controlling bloc of shares at
power company CPFL Energia SA to China's State Grid
Corp.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)