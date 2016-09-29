(Adds Viacom, NXP Semiconductors, Franco-Chinese nuclear
Sept 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Sumner Redstone's National Amusements, the majority
shareholder of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, on
Thursday proposed a merger of the two and said it would not
support the acquisition of either media company by a third
party.
** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP
Semiconductors NV in a deal that could be valued at
more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** A $24-billion deal to build Britain's first new nuclear
power station in decades was signed behind closed doors in
London on Thursday in a private ceremony that underlined Prime
Minister Theresa May's cautious approach to the Franco-Chinese
project.
** Three Japanese conglomerates are in talks to combine
their loss-making domestic nuclear fuel operations, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said, as the outlook for restarts
of reactors following the Fukushima nuclear crisis remains
bleak.
** Two consortia have formed to make offers to buy Cabela's
Inc this week, people familiar with the matter said,
making the sale of the U.S. outdoor gear retailer more likely as
it has been targeted by activist fund Elliott Management Corp.
** Safran has entered exclusive talks about the
sale of its Morpho identity and security business to Advent
International, which owns smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies,
the French aerospace and defense firm said on Thursday. The
potential sale of Morpho to Advent would value the business at
2.425 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
** Private equity firm Onex Corp has made the best
acquisition offer in an auction for Save-A-Lot, the discount
grocery U.S. retail chain that Supervalu Inc has been
considering divesting, according to people familiar with the
matter. Save-A-Lot could be valued at as much as $1.8 billion.
** Swedish music-streaming service provider Spotify is in
advanced talks to acquire German rival SoundCloud, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the
discussions.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy a minority
stake in India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart, two people
familiar with the matter said, as the world's biggest retailer
aims to break into a fast growing but highly competitive online
retail market.
** Minority shareholders of Singapore's main rail operator
SMRT Corp Ltd voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in
favor of Temasek Holdings' S$1.18 billion ($866 million) bid to
take full control of the company.
** Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold will acquire
Australian miner Newmarket Gold for about C$1 billion
($764 million) in stock, creating a mid-tier producer poised to
grow, the companies said on Thursday.
** British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said it
had agreed to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV, for
482 million euros ($540.80 million), on a debt-free cash-free
basis, paving the way for the combined company to become a
leader in the Benelux region.
** BP has sold its biggest office building in Britain
to a local council for an estimated 360 million pounds ($468
million), according to industry sources, and will remain in the
premises as a tenant.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has been pushing
Avianca Holdings SA , one of Latin America's
largest airlines, into a sale or strategic partnership, though
it does not hold a stake in the carrier, the Financial Times
reported.
** The majority shareholder in AS Roma denied on
Thursday that he was in talks with China's second-largest
property developer, China Evergrande Group, over the
sale of a stake in the Italian Serie A soccer club.
** Niger will merge its public telephone and mobile
communications companies into a single entity in order to expand
its market share in the West African nation, the
telecommunications minister said. Niger currently has two
state-owned companies - Sonitel, which operates landlines, and
Sahelcom, a mobile operator.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)