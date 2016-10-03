Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. asset manager Janus Capital and London-listed rival Henderson Global Investors on Monday said they had agreed to an all-share $6 billion merger to cut costs and improve their global reach.

** Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) said on Monday it had partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to $700 million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.

** The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other foreign companies about buying a stake of up to 40 percent, its managing director said on Monday.

** Food giant Nestle and Britain's R&R Ice Cream have completed a transaction to create their new Froneri ice cream and frozen food joint venture, Nestle said on Monday.

** Japan's Tokyo Gas Co said on Monday it has taken a 28 percent stake in the operating company of a 350 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Thailand, marking its first foray into power generation in Southeast Asia.

** A consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp is in the lead to acquire U.S. outdoor gear retailer Cabela's Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee)