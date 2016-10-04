Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1145 GMT on Tuesday:
** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on
Tuesday it planned to consolidate the operations of two of its
offshore oil companies into a new entity, as part of a bigger
restructuring of the OPEC member's main energy firm in the era
of cheap oil.
** Japanese electronics components supplier Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd wants its enlarged battery
business to help double automotive-related revenue when the
years of rapid expansion in the smartphone market have passed,
its chief executive said.
** Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd
has agreed to sell its telecom business to a consortium of
private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners
Inc for HK$9.5 billion ($1.22 billion), a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** A possible merger between Spanish state-owned banks
Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) would take place
in mid-2017 once an analysis of the operation is complete,
Bankia's Chairman said on Tuesday.
** Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on Tuesday it
acquired California-based regional parcel delivery firm Golden
State Overnight Delivery Service Inc (GSO) for $90
million.
** French luxury group LVMH, owner of the Louis
Vuitton brand, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in
high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($716
million), its first acquisition in Germany.
** Chinese investment company Zhejiang Rifa Holding Group
has made a NZ$203 million ($148 million) bid to acquire majority
control of New Zealand's Airwork Holdings Limited,
sending shares in the aviation company soaring.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)