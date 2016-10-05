(Adds McDonald's, Twitter, Teva, Deutsche Telekom, Hypermarcas, Diageo, Raiffeisen Bank, Anglo American Platinum, Constellation Brands, SVG Capital, Blue Label Telecoms, Advent International, Falcon Private Bank, Esselunga)

Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** McDonald's Corp is set to agree a deal to sell 20-year franchise rights for its Singapore and Malaysia outlets to Saudi Arabia's Reza group for up to $400 million, as part of a re-jig of its Asian business, people familiar with the matter said.

** Twitter Inc has told potential acquirers it is seeking to conclude negotiations about selling itself by the time it reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell Allergan Plc's generics business in the UK and Ireland to India's Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd for 603 million pounds ($769.37 million).

** Deutsche Telekom and United Internet are preparing rival bids for German web hosting provider Host Europe Group (HEG) ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline for non-binding offers, sources involved in the process told Reuters.

** Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA on Tuesday received 570.8 million reais ($175.32 million) from Reckitt Benckiser Plc, the final payment from the sale of its condom division, according to a securities filing.

** Diageo has scrapped plans to lift its stake in Guinness Nigeria due to tough conditions in one of its biggest markets for the world-famous stout, the drinks company said on Wednesday.

** Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have decided to go ahead with their proposed merger aimed primarily at boosting RZB's capital reserves, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Anglo American Platinum remains confident the disposal of its labor-intensive Rustenburg mines in South Africa to Sibanye Gold will clear its last regulatory hurdle this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Constellation Brands Inc said it would buy Utah-based High West Distillery for about $160 million to enter the high-end craft whisky market and expand its premium liquor portfolio.

** Private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on Wednesday it received a proposal from a consortium that included Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire its investment portfolio.

** Blue Label Telecoms, the largest distributor of pre-paid airtime and data in South Africa, will pay 5.5 billion rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake in debt-laden mobile firm Cell C Ltd, it said on Wednesday.

** Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings (QFH) and Shenzhen Investment Holdings Corporation (SIHC) have agreed to buy ACR Capital Holdings Pte Ltd, the owner of Singapore's biggest reinsurance firm, ACR said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for $6.3 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions by insurers starved of growth in aging Japan.

** Loss-making Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline, is in talks to merge its leisure travel business with that of travel and tourism giant GUI's German airline TUIfly, the airline said on Wednesday.

** Private equity firm TPG and fund company BlackRock Inc are among half a dozen firms which have shown preliminary interest in a 49 percent stake in loss-making SriLankan Airlines Ltd, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italian aerospace company Avio, which is partly owned by defense group Finmeccanica, may list its shares on the Milan bourse through a business combination with Space2, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said on Wednesday.

** Banks are preparing to raise 2 billion euros of senior loans to back Advent International's acquisition of French aerospace company Safran's biometrics and security business Morpho, banking sources said on Wednesday.

** Switzerland's Falcon Private Bank is not up for sale, the bank said on Wednesday, knocking down a media report its new chief executive is under pressure to find a buyer days into the job.

** The family holding controlling Italian supermarket chain Esselunga said on Wednesday it would not proceed for now with a sale of the group after the death of its owner last week.

** NN Group NV, the largest Dutch insurer by market capitalization, on Wednesday said it had launched an unsolicited offer to buy smaller rival Delta Lloyd NV for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in cash.

** South Africa's Woolworths Holdings plans to buy Australian men's fashion brand Politix through its subsidiary, Country Road Group, the retailer said on Wednesday.

** German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen said on Wednesday it will not complete its bid for Swedish braking systems firm Haldex, after falling well short of reaching a 50 percent stake, a key condition in the offer.

** Activist investor Elliott Management urged Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to explore a "demerger", splitting into a listed holding company and a listed operating company.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia said it has agreed to sell its share registry arm Tricor Holdings to private equity firm Permira for HK$6.5 billion ($837.91 million) in a deal that will bolster the lender's capital reserve.

** Eli Lilly Co said on Wednesday it would buy German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines business and a manufacturing plant for $885 million.

** McDonald's Corp is set to agree a deal to sell 20-year franchise rights for its Singapore and Malaysia outlets to Saudi Arabia's Reza group for up to $400 million, as part of a re-jig of its Asian business, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)