(Adds McDonald's, Twitter, Teva, Deutsche Telekom, Hypermarcas,
Diageo, Raiffeisen Bank, Anglo American Platinum, Constellation
Brands, SVG Capital, Blue Label Telecoms, Advent International,
Falcon Private Bank, Esselunga)
Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** McDonald's Corp is set to agree a deal to sell
20-year franchise rights for its Singapore and Malaysia outlets
to Saudi Arabia's Reza group for up to $400 million, as part of
a re-jig of its Asian business, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Twitter Inc has told potential acquirers it is
seeking to conclude negotiations about selling itself by the
time it reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on
Wednesday it would sell Allergan Plc's generics business
in the UK and Ireland to India's Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
for 603 million pounds ($769.37 million).
** Deutsche Telekom and United Internet
are preparing rival bids for German web hosting provider Host
Europe Group (HEG) ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline for non-binding
offers, sources involved in the process told Reuters.
** Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA on Tuesday
received 570.8 million reais ($175.32 million) from Reckitt
Benckiser Plc, the final payment from the sale of its
condom division, according to a securities filing.
** Diageo has scrapped plans to lift its stake in
Guinness Nigeria due to tough conditions in one of
its biggest markets for the world-famous stout, the drinks
company said on Wednesday.
** Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have
decided to go ahead with their proposed merger aimed primarily
at boosting RZB's capital reserves, the companies said on
Wednesday.
** Anglo American Platinum remains confident the
disposal of its labor-intensive Rustenburg mines in South Africa
to Sibanye Gold will clear its last regulatory hurdle
this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Constellation Brands Inc said it would buy
Utah-based High West Distillery for about $160 million to enter
the high-end craft whisky market and expand its premium liquor
portfolio.
** Private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on
Wednesday it received a proposal from a consortium that included
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire its investment portfolio.
** Blue Label Telecoms, the largest distributor of
pre-paid airtime and data in South Africa, will pay 5.5 billion
rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake in debt-laden mobile
firm Cell C Ltd, it said on Wednesday.
** Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings (QFH) and Shenzhen
Investment Holdings Corporation (SIHC) have agreed to buy ACR
Capital Holdings Pte Ltd, the owner of Singapore's biggest
reinsurance firm, ACR said in a statement on
Wednesday.
** Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on
Wednesday it will buy U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty
Holdings Ltd for $6.3 billion, the latest in a string of
acquisitions by insurers starved of growth in aging
Japan.
** Loss-making Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest
airline, is in talks to merge its leisure travel business with
that of travel and tourism giant GUI's German airline
TUIfly, the airline said on Wednesday.
** Private equity firm TPG and fund company BlackRock Inc
are among half a dozen firms which have shown
preliminary interest in a 49 percent stake in loss-making
SriLankan Airlines Ltd, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Italian aerospace company Avio, which is partly owned by
defense group Finmeccanica, may list its shares on the
Milan bourse through a business combination with Space2, the
special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said on
Wednesday.
** Banks are preparing to raise 2 billion euros of senior
loans to back Advent International's acquisition of French
aerospace company Safran's biometrics and security
business Morpho, banking sources said on Wednesday.
** Switzerland's Falcon Private Bank is not up for sale, the
bank said on Wednesday, knocking down a media report its new
chief executive is under pressure to find a buyer days into the
job.
** The family holding controlling Italian supermarket chain
Esselunga said on Wednesday it would not proceed for now with a
sale of the group after the death of its owner last week.
** NN Group NV, the largest Dutch insurer by market
capitalization, on Wednesday said it had launched an unsolicited
offer to buy smaller rival Delta Lloyd NV for 2.4
billion euros ($2.7 billion) in cash.
** South Africa's Woolworths Holdings plans to buy
Australian men's fashion brand Politix through its subsidiary,
Country Road Group, the retailer said on Wednesday.
** German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen said
on Wednesday it will not complete its bid for Swedish braking
systems firm Haldex, after falling well short of
reaching a 50 percent stake, a key condition in the
offer.
** Activist investor Elliott Management urged Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd to explore a "demerger",
splitting into a listed holding company and a listed operating
company.
** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia said it has
agreed to sell its share registry arm Tricor Holdings to private
equity firm Permira for HK$6.5 billion ($837.91 million) in a
deal that will bolster the lender's capital reserve.
** Eli Lilly Co said on Wednesday it would buy
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines
business and a manufacturing plant for $885 million.
** McDonald's Corp is set to agree a deal to sell
20-year franchise rights for its Singapore and Malaysia outlets
to Saudi Arabia's Reza group for up to $400 million, as part of
a re-jig of its Asian business, people familiar with the matter
said.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru)