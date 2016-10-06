(Adds Innogy, Shanghai Electric, Edeka, Novator, Mars Inc;
Updates Twitter, Pfizer Inc, Amundi, SVG Capital)
Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Twitter Inc shares plunged on Thursday as fears
mounted that a much-anticipated auction of the social media
company will draw minimal interest from potential buyers.
** Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would sell its
global infusion therapy business to ICU Medical Inc for
$1 billion in cash and stock that will give it a major stake in
the smaller company.
** France's Amundi has made a higher than expected
4 billion euro ($4.5 bln) offer to buy UniCredit's
Pioneer Investments, two sources told Reuters, raising the bar
in the race to snap up Italy's third-largest asset manager.
** The candy maker Mars Inc on Thursday said it would take
full control of its Wrigley chewing gum business, acquiring the
minority stake held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
** China's Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks to bring
Fujitsu Ltd's personal computer business under its
control, allowing the Japanese company to focus on IT services
and other businesses, a source with direct knowledge of the
talks said.
** Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
wants to buy German lighting company Osram
, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported, without
specifying the source of the information.
** Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from
Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return
than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.
** Greek fund Tollerton and its Icelandic counterpart
Novator, the owners of Polish mobile phone operator Play have
called off an auction to sell the business after private equity
offers failed to meet expectations.
** A group of German retailers have agreed to drop a legal
challenge to Edeka's takeover of loss-making Kaiser's
Tengelmann, possibly securing jobs at the chain, trade union
Verdi said on Thursday.
** Chinese firms including Shanghai Electric
have approached Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to
express an interest in buying its Comau robotics business,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Shares in Innogy are being sold at 36 euros
($40.14) apiece in the initial public offering of the group that
bundles the healthy parts of ailing German utility RWE
, both companies said on Thursday.
** Austrian fireproof industrial materials maker RHI
said it has agreed with key shareholders of rival
Magnesita to take over the Brazilian company in a
$500 million deal to create a global player.
** German banks are putting jointly held payments group
Concardis up for sale, with the group seeking a partner for
investments in new technologies, people close to the matter said
on Thursday.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru)