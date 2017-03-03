(Updates Adds Opimus, Hudson's Bay, Carter Validus, Shawbrook, PSA Group,Deutsche Boerse)

March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks market.

** NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp, invested $500 million in Snap Inc as part of its IPO as part of a strategic investment and partnership, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke said.

** The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining, Sibanye said.

** Bidco Africa, a maker of soap and edible oils, is investing $200 million in a new plant and acquisitions over the next five years and it aims to raise its annual revenue in Kenya to $1 billion, its chief executive said.

** India's Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd has raised $200 million from China's Alibaba Group Holding and venture capital fund SAIF Partners to expand its online retail business in a market dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. tech giant Amazon.

** India's Tata Sons will split a dispute settlement payment of $1.18 billion owed to NTT DoCoMo over the Japanese firm's exit from a telecoms joint venture, leaving it with about two-thirds of the amount to invest in India, a source said.

** Graphitecorp is hoping its expansion into the lucrative lithium battery industry will be a new chapter for the Australian-listed firm, transforming itself from a raw mineral supplier to an anode manufacturer, its managing director told Reuters.

** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Resona Holdings Inc said they have agreed to combine their regional banks in the face of tough market conditions that are widely expected to worsen.

** Germany's Thyssenkrupp has looked at the option of splitting its European steel business into a separate company that could be floated if a merger with Tata Steel assets fails, German weekly WirtschftsWoche reported.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Real estate firm Carmila, controlled by French retailer Carrefour, aims to achieve a stock market listing through a merger with Cardety, another property firm linked to Carrefour, both companies said.

** Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc "will happen," despite a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal filed by the airline's No. 2 shareholder this week.

** Hungarian businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has acquired stakes in Opimus, which owns the publisher of several of the country's main newspapers, a stock exchange filing showed.

** Canada's Hudson's Bay Co, owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's Inc, over a month after approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter said.

** Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc, a nontraded U.S. real estate investment trust focused on data centers and medical properties, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).

** The Chinese investors due to buy Italian storied soccer club AC Milan said that they remained committed to the deal and that the delays in the closing were out of their control.

** French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)