March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria
Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2
billion to create the sixth-largest regional bank in the New
York City area by deposits.
** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy
data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09
billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing
flash storage business.
** Greece's second-largest lender National Bank
agreed to sell its entire 99.8 percent stake in its South Africa
Bank of Athens subsidiary to AFGRI Holdings as part of an
EU-approved restructuring plan, the bank said.
** British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday
it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to
buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a
deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
** Spain's Santander and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
said they had agreed to sell a joint 75 percent stake
in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank for around 1.37 billion
euros ($1.45 billion) to funds GIC and Hellman & Friedman.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on
Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S.
solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent
stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
** Swedish mutual insurance company Folksam has sold 25.6
million shares in Swedbank, or 2.3 percent of the
total Swedbank share capital, for about $622 million, it said
late on Monday.
** Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-biggest
software services exporter, said on Monday, it would buy
U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for
an enterprise value of $110 million.
** India's Reliance Capital Ltd has sold a less
than 1 percent stake in payments and e-commerce startup One97
Communications to Alibaba Group Holding for 2.75
billion rupees ($41.25 million), a source with direct knowledge
of deal said on Tuesday.
** Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri is moving closer
to a deal that would see it buy a stake of below 50 percent in
STX France as required by Paris, an Italian source close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)