(Adds Rockwell Collins; Updates Stada, Akzo Nobel)
March 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Thursday:
** China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is
planning a bid for German generic drugmaker Stada,
already the centre of a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover
battle between two private equity consortia, two people close to
the matter said.
** German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer and
U.S. seeds company Monsanto are launching asset sales
worth roughly $2.5 billion as they seek regulatory clearance for
their $66 billion merger, people close to the matter said.
** Malaysian state-owned oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas) has signed an agreement to supply liquefied
natural gas to Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Company
for 10 years.
** Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's biggest publicly
traded oil producer, has agreed to pay Italy's Eni $2.8
billion for a 25 percent stake in a giant Mozambique gas field
to strengthen its position supplying rich Asian markets.
** Vietnam's state oil company Petrovietnam Oil Corp plans
to sell a 35-40 percent stake to strategic investors and expects
to raise at least $270 million, it said.
** Germany's Merck KGaA said it was seeking a
buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in
October.
** Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel NV
rejected a 21 billion euro ($22 billion) bid from larger U.S.
rival PPG Industries Inc on Thursday, saying instead it
wanted to "unlock value" by spinning off its chemicals business.
** Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in
Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable
businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their
customers.
** An investor group led by former music executive Edgar
Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc,
owner of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
** Shares of Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd climbed 2.4
percent to a near two-year high after shareholders voted for
major board changes, ending a four-month battle for control of
China's top industrial gases company.
** French dairy group Lactalis has raised the price of an
offer for shares in Parmalat it does not already own to
3 euros per share after complaints from some investors that its
previous bid undervalued the Italian dairy group.
** German industrial gases group Linde said its
planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair was on track and
it aimed to raise its profitability this year, lifting its
shares to the top of the German blue-chip DAX.
Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde
and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and
constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must
be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its
Canadian oil sands assets for $7.25 billion to Canadian Natural
, the company said.
** Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract
electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's
memory chip business due to its close ties with China,
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
** Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co is in
exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank
of Nova Scotia, in a deal that could be valued at
around $200 million to $300 million.
** Tabcorp Holdings plans to sell its Queensland
electronic gaming machine monitoring business to address
competition concerns over its proposed A$6.4 billion ($4.9
billion) takeover of rival Tatts Group, Australia's
competition regulator said.
** U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a
minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an
undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc's
acquisition of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc
has been approved by the companies' shareholders, the
companies said.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)