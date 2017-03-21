(Adds Dominion Diamond , Endeavour Mining and OTP Bank )
March 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
** Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel
said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about
21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel
Ltd.
** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully
acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce
giant said, marking a further push into entertainment by the
firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
** Market rumors that U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott
Management Corp has acquired a stake in South Korea's Hyundai
Motor Co are not true, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Japan's Panasonic Corp said it has agreed to
become majority owner of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa
International SA as it bolsters its push into the
automotive field.
** Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from
the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial
year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of
government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.
** Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, has
agreed to sell its 82.34 percent stake in a joint venture with
Polymetal which holds rights to develop the
Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit, Polyus said in a statement.
** Marathon Oil Corp said it bought additional
acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the
company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses
on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets.
** Porsche SE, Volkswagen's majority
shareholder, said it has no information about former VW chairman
Ferdinand Piech's talks with the carmaker's controlling families
about a possible sale of his stake.
** Danish utility and wind farm developer DONG Energy
has signed an agreement with Britain's Banks
Renewables, in what would be its first move into distributing
onshore wind in the UK, the company said.
** Fifty-two Hungarian savings cooperatives will merge into
12 regional savings banks by the end of the year, the
integration association of savings banks (SZHISZ) said in a
statement.
** Hungary's OTP Bank is looking at specific
acquisition opportunities around Eastern Europe and plans to use
its ample capital position to take advantage of market
consolidation, its chief executive said.
** BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have provided a
debt financing backing private equity firm Ardian's acquisition
of a majority stake in Prosol group, founder of fresh food
retailer Grand Frais, it was announced on Monday.
** Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said
on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia
Mining Plc regarding a potential merger.
** Dominion Diamond,, target of a $1.1
billion unsolicited bid, should run a formal sales process for
the company and open its books to what could be several
interested parties, Dominion's biggest shareholder told Reuters.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)