(Adds PPG)

March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its chairman said.

** French finance minister Michel Sapin did not rule out France reducing its stake in Renault, but added any sale would have to take place at the best possible market conditions.

** Japan's Toyota Industries Corp said it agreed to buy privately-held Vanderlande Industries of the Netherlands, a maker of package and baggage handling equipment and software, for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

** Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, has become the largest shareholder in Toshiba Corp with an 8.14 percent stake, a regulatory filing showed.

** British energy supplier SSE said it had increased its share in the Dogger Bank offshore wind development to 37.5 percent after acquiring a stake from former consortium partner Statkraft.

** U.S. aluminium wheel maker Superior Industries International has launched an offer to buy Uniwheels for around $715 million after winning the support of the Warsaw-listed company's biggest shareholder.

** Anglo American's diamond specialist De Beers has bought the 50 percent stake held by French luxury goods group LVMH in De Beers Diamond Jewellers for an undisclosed amount, taking full ownership of the retail operation.

** The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG won the backing of Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder after flying to Amsterdam to press the Dutch company to open talks on a 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion)takeover.

** Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, criticized the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.

** Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said it would buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business in a deal worth 16 billion rupees ($244.20 million).

** Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with several potential buyers for its refinery outside of San Francisco, but the Anglo-Dutch oil giant is reluctant to part with its last asset in California, three people familiar with the process said.

** Liberty House, the industrial and commodities group that is buying up steel assets around the world, is considering investing in the troubled Italian Piombino mill as the global market picks up from a slump, two sources close to the matter said.

** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said its acquisition of Spolana chemicals company would support achieving its strategic aims and add shareholder value.

** Indian online retailer Snapdeal is seeking investment to shore up its finances after unsuccessful talks with Chinese funds and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as it battles to remain competitive, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** South African hotelier Tsogo Sun said it could increase its stake in Hospitality Property Fund to as much as 60 percent as part of an exchange if it reaches agreement to sell more hotel assets to the fund.

** Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) will make a decision with regards to Vivendi's stakebuilding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset by the end of April, a source at the regulator told Reuters.

** Bulgaria's Socialist party will look at options for the country to buy back the Bulgarian assets of Czech power utility CEZ if it wins the national election on Sunday, its leader Kornelia Ninova said.

** Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)