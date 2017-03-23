(Adds PPG)
March 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is
in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to
diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), its chairman said.
** French finance minister Michel Sapin did not rule out
France reducing its stake in Renault, but added any
sale would have to take place at the best possible market
conditions.
** Japan's Toyota Industries Corp said it agreed to
buy privately-held Vanderlande Industries of the Netherlands, a
maker of package and baggage handling equipment and software,
for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
** Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former
colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki
Murakami, has become the largest shareholder in Toshiba Corp
with an 8.14 percent stake, a regulatory filing showed.
** British energy supplier SSE said it had increased
its share in the Dogger Bank offshore wind development to 37.5
percent after acquiring a stake from former consortium partner
Statkraft.
** U.S. aluminium wheel maker Superior Industries
International has launched an offer to buy Uniwheels
for around $715 million after winning the support of
the Warsaw-listed company's biggest shareholder.
** Anglo American's diamond specialist De Beers has
bought the 50 percent stake held by French luxury goods group
LVMH in De Beers Diamond Jewellers for an undisclosed
amount, taking full ownership of the retail operation.
** The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG won
the backing of Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder after
flying to Amsterdam to press the Dutch company to open talks on
a 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion)takeover.
** Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of
Akzo Nobel, criticized the Dutch paint maker for
disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its
shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.
** Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said
it would buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks'
4G business in a deal worth 16 billion rupees ($244.20 million).
** Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with several
potential buyers for its refinery outside of San Francisco, but
the Anglo-Dutch oil giant is reluctant to part with its last
asset in California, three people familiar with the process
said.
** Liberty House, the industrial and commodities group that
is buying up steel assets around the world, is considering
investing in the troubled Italian Piombino mill as the global
market picks up from a slump, two sources close to the matter
said.
** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said its
acquisition of Spolana chemicals company would support achieving
its strategic aims and add shareholder value.
** Indian online retailer Snapdeal is seeking investment to
shore up its finances after unsuccessful talks with Chinese
funds and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as it battles to
remain competitive, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** South African hotelier Tsogo Sun said it could
increase its stake in Hospitality Property Fund to as
much as 60 percent as part of an exchange if it reaches
agreement to sell more hotel assets to the fund.
** Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) will make a
decision with regards to Vivendi's stakebuilding in
Italian broadcaster Mediaset by the end of April, a
source at the regulator told Reuters.
** Bulgaria's Socialist party will look at options for the
country to buy back the Bulgarian assets of Czech power utility
CEZ if it wins the national election on Sunday, its
leader Kornelia Ninova said.
** Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top
shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings, in a surprise
move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to
take full control of DHT.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)