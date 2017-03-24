(Adds Italgas, Capitec Bank, Cinven; updates Carlyle Group)
March 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy
Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc, the embattled U.S.-based marine park
operator said.
** The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG meets
Dutch government officials to make the case for its proposed
22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) takeover of Dutch peer
AkzoNobel.
** Management of Japan's pearl retailer Tasaki & Co
will buy out the company with private equity firm MBK Partners
for 31.5 billion yen ($283 million), Tasaki said.
** Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after
struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it
had received multiple expressions of interest.
** The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in
Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge
fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined
investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said.
** Air Products and Chemicals Inc said it would drop
a proposed $1.5 billion bid for China's largest producer of
industrial gases, leaving the door open for a competing offer
from Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG.
** Carlyle Group has bought Royal Dutch Shell's
onshore oil fields in Gabon for $587 million,
continuing the growing trend of private equity investors looking
to squeeze extra profit from oil majors' unloved
assets.
** Italian toll road operator Atlantia said media
reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit
were inaccurate.
** South Africa bank FirstRand's Namibian unit has
secured regulatory approval to buy out a fund manager, it said,
as part of the lender's stated plan to bulk up in the southern
African nation.
** Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas is
interested in buying the distribution assets of Gas Natural
in the country if the Spanish group decides to sell
them, the Italgas CEO said.
** Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC, the China-backed
buyout fund that agreed to acquire Lattice Semiconductor Corp
in November for $1.3 billion, has resubmitted the deal
for U.S. government review, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** South Africa's Capitec Bank has purchased a 40 percent
stake in Latvia's Creamfinance for 21 million euros ($22.67
million), the lender said.
** Private equity firm Cinven is in talks to buy CHRYSO, a
French chemicals group with 2016 sales of 300 million euros
($324 million), from LBO France, the companies said.
** Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a
possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer
Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close
to the matter told Reuters.
(Compiled by Divya Grover, Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya
Venugopal in Bengaluru)