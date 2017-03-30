(Updates Linde, Boston Scientific, Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce ; Adds Q-Park)
March 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Bankers are working on debt packages of around 1.2
billion euros to back a potential sale of Dutch car park
operator Q-Park, banking sources said.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it has
raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20
percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based
lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
** Aker Solutions Asa to acquire Norwegian
oil-services provider Reinertsen to build on its position as a
leading maintenance and modifications supplier offshore Norway.
** Boston Scientific Corp agreed to buy Swiss
medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million, looking to
bolster its presence in Europe after recalling a range of heart
valves in the region.
** Slovenia plans to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) on a new railway line between its sole port, Luka Koper
, and the city of Divaca, which will connect with the
line that runs to the capital Ljubljana.
** Linde labour representatives will vote against
the German industrial gases group's planned $65 billion merger
with U.S. rival Praxair, the head of the German works
council told Reuters, in a move that could scupper the deal.
** Kenya's central bank invited investors interested in
buying a stake in Chase Bank to submit their bids, with the aim
of concluding the transaction by the end of September.
** U.S. stock exchanges should not attempt to buy Deutsche
Boerse, the German exchange whose bid to merge with
its London counterpart has just collapsed, a senior German
politician said.
** HSBC announced a strategic partnership with
financial technology company Tradeshift, that will allow the
bank's clients to manage their supply chains and working capital
requirements digitally.
** Serbia invited investors to propose terms to buy three
heavily indebted, state-owned petrochemical plants, part of a
plan to boost growth and cut the national debt.
** Israel's Delek Group said its quarterly profit
was boosted by the sale of two natural gas sites and higher
income from its exploration and production operations as it
seeks further international expansion.
** Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's biggest state-owned
semiconductor group, said media reports that it bid for Toshiba
Corp's chip business were groundless, reiterating a
similar statement made in February.
** German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank
has received more than 10 expressions of interest from potential
buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
** Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to
a 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover by Tesco,
said quarterly sales growth had slowed, with tobacco sales hurt
by a shop display ban and plain packaging restrictions.
** Chinese investor Creat Group Corp has offered to buy
German blood plasma products maker Biotest for about
1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt following its
purchase last year of British peer Bio Products Laboratory.
** Toshiba Corp shareholders agreed to split off
its prized NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for a sale to
raise at least $9 billion to cover U.S. nuclear unit charges
that threaten the conglomerate's future.
** Kushner Cos, the real estate firm headed by President
Donald Trump's son-in-law until recently, said on Wednesday it
ended talks to redevelop its flagship New York office tower with
China's Anbang Insurance Group.
** Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial
unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** A consortium led by General Electric submitted the
only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around
$2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in
the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.
** Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico
said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast
Railway would allow it to expand its exposure to U.S. rail
freight, increase dollar earnings and diversify revenue sources.
** ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil
sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy
Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the
latest international oil major to pull back from a region where
high costs and low crude prices have made it hard for large
companies to make an acceptable return.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)