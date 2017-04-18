(Adds Warburg Pincus, Verizon, Atlantia and Iberdrola; updates
Cardinal Health)
April 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc agreed
to buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical
supplies units for $6.1 billion and said it expected full-year
adjusted earnings at the lower end of its forecast.
** U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life
said it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by
Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, becoming the latest
deal involving the Chinese insurer to have fallen through in
recent years.
** U.S. company Post Holdings is buying Weetabix
from China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd for 1.4
billion pounds ($1.8 billion), putting the British breakfast
favorite back into the hands of a cereal company.
** South32 Ltd killed a $200 million deal to buy
Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia
after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to
local steel makers.
** The state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan is
looking at the auction of Toshiba Corp's chip unit but
did not participate in first-round bidding, INCJ Chairman
Toshiyuki Shiga said.
** South African miner Sibanye Gold plans to tap
shareholders for about $1 billion to partly fund a takeover of
U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, it said, a day after
the deal secured a U.S. regulatory approval.
** Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by
fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price
than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step
deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.
** South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp said it expects to
have a war chest of some $4.4 billion for acquisitions after an
imminent IPO, and plans to roll out its new blockbuster game to
Japan and China this year.
** Vietnam's trade ministry has submitted a plan for the
divestment of the government's majority stake in Sabeco
, the company's CEO said, moving the country's largest
brewer one step closer to a long-awaited privatization.
** Malaysia's $28 billion Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) has
picked a $100 million stake in edotco, the telecommunications
infrastructure services unit of mobile network operator Axiata
Group Bhd.
** A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of
its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA
after a union argued there should have been an open
bidding process.
** China Hongqiao Group Ltd said it has terminated
plans to subscript non-public A shares of Loften Environmental
Technology Co and sell Loften the entire equity
interest in Innovative Metal, as the plans did not comply with
regulatory rules.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Monday
it approved Time Warner Inc's sale of a broadcast
station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp, a transaction that
could help speed Time Warner's planned merger with AT&T Inc
.
** SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S.
manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is
exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5
billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** Spanish power utility Iberdrola is considering
merging the operations of two Brazilian companies in which it is
a major shareholder and eventually offer shares of the combined
companies, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said.
** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks to sell his
RBC media holding, which angered some in the Kremlin with its
reporting on the business interests of people close to President
Vladimir Putin, according to people briefed on the discussions.
** Italian toll-road company Atlantia is looking at
the possibility of making a bid for Spanish rival Abertis
in a deal that would create an industry giant with a
market value of more than 35 billion euros ($37 billion), a
source close to the matter said.
** Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy
optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05
billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless
carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the
companies said.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said it had agreed
to acquire a majority equity stake in CityMD, a privately held
urgent care provider with a large presence in the New York
metropolitan area.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)