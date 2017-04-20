(Adds Anthem, EDP, Televisa, Novo Banco, Frontline, Societe
Generale, Schroders and National Aluminium; updates Virtu
Financial)
April 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG
Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together
two major players in the U.S. electronic trading space.
** Germany's Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin
cream, still prefers hoarding cash to fund possible acquisitions
over raising its dividend, supervisory board Chairman Reinhard
Poellath told shareholders.
** Sanofi is looking at potential acquisitions of
devices, such as blood glucose testing kits, to boost its
diabetes business, a senior executive at the French drugmaker
said.
** Western Digital Corp, the U.S. partner of Toshiba
Corp in a semiconductor venture, is in talks with
state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan and the
Development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with
them for the chip business, a senior official said.
** The British government said it will sell the Green
Investment Bank to a consortium led by Macquarie Bank
in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion), which critics
said failed to guarantee its future.
** Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is buying
the generic drug business of U.S. drug maker Upsher-Smith
Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion, marking the Osaka-based
generic drugmaker's first overseas acquisition.
** Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco is in talks to sell a
prized property asset in the heart of Beijing it acquired in a
$420 million deal last year, the latest effort by the electric
car-to-smartphone behemoth to raise funds amid a severe cash
crunch.
** Belgian publisher Mediahuis and partner VP Exploitatie
have launched a recommended cash offer for the Netherlands'
Telegraaf Media Group, the three parties said in a
statement, as they try to build a Dutch-Belgian multimedia
company.
** Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund
Mubadala, said it had conducted a private equity transaction
with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest
$2.5 billion in the deal.
** German glasses retailer Fielmann could pursue
takeovers in the future, marketing chief Marc Fielmann, the son
of company founder Guenther Fielmann, told magazine Capital in
an interview.
** Shares in Italian toll-road operator Atlantia
extended losses in early afternoon following a downgrade by
Deutsche Bank, which highlighted the risks of a possible
combination with Spanish rival Abertis.
** Spain's Banco Popular CEO Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain
said the lender's current priority is the sell off of
non-performing real estate assets as it fights to return to
profits and improve its capital.
** Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of
an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's
purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the
latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.
** India raised 12 billion rupees ($185.7 million) from a
9.2 percent stake sale in state-run National Aluminium Co
(NALCO), the government said, kicking off its asset
sale programme for the new financial year.
** British asset manager Schroders said it had
agreed to buy Swiss-based private equity firm Adveq Holding for
an undisclosed sum.
** Croatia's competition regulator AZTN has approved the
sale of Splitska Banka by Societe Generale to the
local unit of Hungary's OTP Group, increasing OTP's
market share in Croatia to over 10 percent.
** A U.S. court has rejected a last-minute effort by
billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Frontline to
prevent BW Group from acquiring a major stake in rival oil
tanker firm DHT Holdings, DHT said.
** A failed bidder for Portugal's third-largest lender Novo
Banco has asked its lawyers to block the 1 billion euro ($1.08
billion) sale to U.S. fund Lone Star and told the central bank
it should relaunch the bidding.
** Health insurer Anthem Inc denied a report on
Thursday that it was in negotiations with the Justice Department
in an effort to save its merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp
.
** Mexican broadcaster Televisa said it had signed a deal
with Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica that would give the
mobile operator's customers cheaper access to the broadcaster's
content carried on its digital platform Blim.
** London hedge fund firm Ecofin said an offer from
Portugal's largest company EDP to buy 22.47 percent of
subsidiary EDP Renovaveis "significantly undervalues"
the company, in a letter to EDPR's board seen by Reuters.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)