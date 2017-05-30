(Adds Iberchem; updates Vivendi and Conagra)

May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's competition regulator will investigate Tesco's planned 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker to check if it risks reducing competition and customer choice.

** French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.

** Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.

** Offshore driller Ensco Plc said it would buy smaller rival Atwood Oceanics Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $839 million to add high-specification offshore rigs to its fleet.

** South Africa's Sun International said it would raise its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams to almost 65 percent from about 55 percent in its bid to expand its gaming and hospitality business abroad.

** Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo.

** Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.

** London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy The Yield Book, Citigroup's fixed-income analytics service and also its related indexing business, for $685 million in cash, the companies said.

** As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful mega-deal.

** Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem has attracted first-round offers from several private equity groups in a deal potentially valuing the company at about 400 million euros ($448 million), people close to the matter said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in Bengaluru)