June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:
** The boards of Linde and Praxair voted to
merge, creating a $73 billion global industrial gases leader in
what is likely to be the last in a wave of combinations that has
resulted in a highly consolidated market.
** U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries has
dropped its attempt to buy Dutch rival Akzo Nobel in a
26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) deal, stung by repeated
rejections from the company, legal defeats and hostility from
Dutch politicians.
** Deere & Co said it would buy privately held German
company Wirtgen Group for about $4.88 billion to expand its road
construction operations as it looks to cut down its dependence
on slowing farm business.
** Russian investment group O1 is looking to bid for five
Moscow shopping centres that Austrian real estate company
Immofinanz is in the process of selling or spinning
off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Businessmen close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban have
emerged as the biggest shareholders of MKB Bank less than a year
after Hungary's fifth-largest lender was privatised.
** BNP Paribas Personal Finance has bought
SevenDay Finans AB, a Swedish consumer credit business, as part
of plans to expand in the region in personal finance.
** German automaker Daimler said it will become a
minority shareholder in its Chinese joint venture partner
Beijing Automotive Group's (BAIC Group) electric
vehicle subsidiary.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz told
shareholders it plans to finish the delayed sale or spin-off of
its Russia portfolio by the end of the year.
** Malaysia's RHB Bank and AMMB Holdings (AmBank)
are starting merger talks to form a group worth about
$9 billion, in what is likely to be the nation's biggest banking
deal.
** Major Credit Suisse investor Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA) has increased its stake in the Swiss bank to
5.01 percent of shares, Credit Suisse said.
** Net1 UEPS Technologies will invest 2 billion
rand ($153 million) for a 15 percent stake in debt-ridden South
African mobile operator Cell C, scaling back its commitment in
the original deal to take over the company.
** China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd, at the centre
of a bitter boardroom battle involving investors and executives,
said that a major shareholder had offered to divest its 25
percent stake for around $600 million.
** Barclays cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group
to 15 percent sooner than expected, ending more than 90
years as a major presence in the continent.
** Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about
$100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as
part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group
Inc in the middle of a political storm, two sources said.
** Reddi-wip whipped cream owner Conagra Brands Inc
has approached Pinnacle Foods Inc, the maker of packaged
foods such as Vlasic pickles, to express interest in an
acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** German automotive parts supplier Bosch said it was buying
Albertini Cesare, an Italian subcontractor specialised in
manufacturing aluminium casings for steering components that was
responsible for production halts at BMW earlier this week.
** Satellite builder OneWeb Ltd will look for other
acquisitions or partnerships after a proposed takeover of
Intelsat SA fell through, OneWeb founder and Executive
Chairman Greg Wyler said.
** Peruvian holding company Intercorp said it had reached an
agreement to buy the local insurance and mortgage administration
businesses of Colombia's Sura Asset Management for a base price
of $268 million.
