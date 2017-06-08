(Adds Microsoft, Opel)

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Microsoft said it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.

** Opel, the European arm of General Motors, said its sale to France's PSA Group could be completed as early as July 31, pending regulatory approval from antitrust authorities.

** Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million, as Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa steps up efforts to slash the embattled Canadian drugmaker's huge debt pile.

** Forestar Group Inc said that U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's offer to buy a majority in the real estate developer could lead to a bid superior to its deal with Starwood Capital Group.

** Sirius XM Holdings Inc, the U.S. satellite radio company controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp , is seeking to invest in internet music provider Pandora Media Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Israel Chemicals (ICL) said it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.

** Swedish investor Kinnevik has sold its remaining stake in German ecommerce company Rocket Internet RKET.DE for more than 200 million euros, capitalising on a recent rally in the stock fuelled by plans to list two of its start-ups.

** Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business spun off by E.ON, said it was seeing growing interest from investors, citing a 74-percent rise in shares since it was listed in September last year.

** Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

** Italy considers the original agreement Fincantieri struck with France for the purchase of shipyard STX France still valid, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said.

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has signed an agreement with the financial centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan to acquire a 25.1 percent stake in the country's exchange.

** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it had pulled out of talks with TUI Group , Europe's largest tour operator, aimed at creating a new joint venture holiday airline.

** Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said short-listed bidders for the firm should submit their proposals by end-June.

** Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

** Estate agents network GPEA has merged with British online estate agent easyProperty in a deal worth about 60 million pounds ($78 million), with the aim of grabbing one of the top two spots in the fast-growing online market. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal, Divya Grover and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)