June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy fellow data center operator DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion, its biggest-ever deal, to help expand in high-demand markets in the United States amid a rapid shift to the cloud by technology companies.

** French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started exclusive talks to sell its The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos in a possible 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) deal.

** SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, adding to the Japanese company's growing artificial intelligence portfolio.

** Infosys Ltd denied a media report that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.

** State Bank of India said it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.

** Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina, has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds, the companies said.

** Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica Plc, said it would sell its 60 percent stake in its Canadian oil and gas exploration and production joint venture to a consortium for about 240 million pounds ($305 million).

** Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators.

** French airport operator ADP said it plans to increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports to 46 percent.

** Hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd is looking to expand its operations in China and is open to potential deals to help it grow its presence in the market, its chief executive said.

** Serbia has extended a deadline for bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport , the biggest in the western Balkan region.

** An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said.

** Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said it was considering an offer expand its activities Iraqi's Kurdistan region, mirroring a move in the region by Russian peer Rosneft.

** Oil and gas producer Encana Corp, said it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.

** Johnson & Johnson said the approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion by the European Commission on Friday meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal had now been received.

** Miner and trader Glencore Plc said it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.

** Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Toshiba Corp said it was not convinced by Western Digital Corp CEO Steve Milligan's effort to win its backing for the U.S. tech firm's revised bid for the Japanese conglomerate's highly prized chip unit.

** Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc, giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.

** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways confirmed its commitment to its investment in Air Berlin's leisure airline Niki.

** Qatar's row with its powerful Gulf neighbors should not scupper the just-agreed merger of German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd with sector peer United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) that is owned by six Arab states of the Gulf region, a source close to Hapag-Lloyd said. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)