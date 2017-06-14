(Adds Freeport-McMoRan, Gateway Casinos, Wizz Air, Raízen Energia, Delsey)

June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Swedish measurement technology and software firm Hexagon AB has held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the company at about $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business will include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid in the hotly contested auction.

** Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.

** The Brazilian government wants to speed up the privatization of Infraero, its agency responsible for operating the country's main commercial airports, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Financial software and services provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc recently contacted several private equity firms to gauge interest in a buyout, Bloomberg reported.

** Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's president said, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said.

** Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's, Australian Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Canadian gaming company Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd is in talks with Asia and North America investors for a sale-lease-back agreement for up to three Vancouver properties worth over C$500 million ($378 million), top company executives told Reuters.

** Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said.

** Dutch tycoon John de Mol has made a 300 million euro ($336 million) bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG) through his investment vehicle Talpa, the latest twist in a battle for control of the top-selling newspaper in the Netherlands.

** China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Faberge owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).

** Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters.

** An auction for the French luggage brand Delsey has been called off by its private equity owners after failing to generate high enough bids from a handful of international suitors, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Six international companies and funds have made it to the second round of bidding for buyout group Permira's 61.3 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper said.

** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company is looking to sell part of its 25 percent stake in Russian mobile operator MegaFon, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)