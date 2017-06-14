(Adds Freeport-McMoRan, Gateway Casinos, Wizz Air, Raízen
Energia, Delsey)
June 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Swedish measurement technology and software firm Hexagon
AB has held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or
European rival which could value the company at about $20
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba
Corp's chip business will include South Korean
chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the
matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid
in the hotly contested auction.
** Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it
closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's
core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the
internet company, had resigned.
** The Brazilian government wants to speed up the
privatization of Infraero, its agency responsible for operating
the country's main commercial airports, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
** Financial software and services provider SS&C Technologies
Holdings Inc recently contacted several private equity
firms to gauge interest in a buyout, Bloomberg reported.
** Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or
acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including
self-driving technologies, the company's president said, adding
that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest
publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC)
have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's
acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said.
** Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for
Rio Tinto's, Australian Coal & Allied unit
directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada, two sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** Canadian gaming company Gateway Casinos & Entertainment
Ltd is in talks with Asia and North America investors for a
sale-lease-back agreement for up to three Vancouver properties
worth over C$500 million ($378 million), top company executives
told Reuters.
** Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill
Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling
its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz
Air, it said.
** Dutch tycoon John de Mol has made a 300 million euro
($336 million) bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG)
through his investment vehicle Talpa, the latest twist in a
battle for control of the top-selling newspaper in the
Netherlands.
** China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race
for Faberge owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that
valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288
million).
** Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar
maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar
mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid,
a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters.
** An auction for the French luggage brand Delsey has been
called off by its private equity owners after failing to
generate high enough bids from a handful of international
suitors, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Six international companies and funds have made it to the
second round of bidding for buyout group Permira's
61.3 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, Israel's
Calcalist financial newspaper said.
** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company is
looking to sell part of its 25 percent stake in Russian mobile
operator MegaFon, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)