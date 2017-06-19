(Adds Time Warner; Updates Liberty House Group, EQT)
June 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said it would
buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in its biggest deal
ever, as it looks to expand its natural gas business.
** Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest
low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French group said,
marking its fourth acquisition this year.
** Britain's Liberty House Group said it submitted a revised
bid for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd,
after last week conceding defeat to a South Korean private
equity syndicate.
** Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake
in Dubai's National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed)
and help drive the company's expansion in emerging markets such
as Turkey, India and Egypt.
** Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said
it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics
AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into
autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
** Finland's largest construction company YIT
will acquire rival Lemminkainen for 632 million euros
($707 million) in an all-share deal aimed at boosting growth,
the firms said.
** The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with
prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to
stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group
, DHT said.
** A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm
Apollo Global Management LLC and Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal
CareerBuilder.
** Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion)
deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by
both companies' shareholders at meetings.
(Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)