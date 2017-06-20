(Adds Snam, Befesa)

June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's proposed takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion), paving the way for a match-up that has fallen through twice before since 2006.

** Swedish media firm MTG said it was buying U.S. platform games publisher and developer Kongregate for $55 million and repeated its target of break-even for its digital arm in 2018.

** Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.

** Kenya's capital markets regulator said it had not received any notification about a proposed acquisition by KCB Group of a stake in National Bank of Kenya.

** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc called on its shareholders to accept an increased and final 868 million pound ($1.10 billion) offer from private equity groups, setting the stage for the buyers to take the lender private.

** U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.

** Rio Tinto, selected Yancoal to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45 billion, surprising commodities trading giant Glencore which had put in a higher bid.

** Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion ($904 million) to private equity firm KingSett Capital.

** Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.

** Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale. CVC, Blackstone and Access Industries have put in non-binding offers for the company, which is owned by buyout group Triton, the people said.

** Privately-held hypermarket operator Auchan Retail is stepping up its investments in Ukraine with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan, the French company said. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)