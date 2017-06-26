(Adds General Motors, Naspers, Acea, Berkshire Hathaway,
Richardson International, Alibaba Group, DESFA, Toshiba Corp,
Rosneft, Stada, Bankia and Couche-Tard)
June 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** General Motors Co now expects the charge for its
sale of Opel to Peugeot SA to reach $5.5 billion
versus its previous estimate of $4.5 billion due to additional
costs associated with the deal, a top executive said.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's L1 Retail has
agreed to buy Britain's Holland & Barrett for 1.77 billion
pounds ($2.26 billion) in its first acquisition, betting on
continued growth and expansion abroad for the health foods
chain.
** Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc
agreed to buy privately held Bluegrass Materials Co for
about $1.63 billion in cash to expand into mid-Atlantic
region.
** South Africa's Naspers does not plan to spin
off its $114 billion stake in Tencent, its boss said, a push
back against investors urging a break-up to close a widening
discount between its market value and that of its one-third
stake in the Chinese internet company.
** Japan's Takata Corp, the firm at the center of
the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, filed for
bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan, and said
it had agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the
Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.
** Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom
Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of
SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33
million).
** German plastic extrusions maker Surteco has
agreed to buy Portuguese PVC edgbandings maker Probos from
private equity firm Alantra for 99 million euros
($111 million) in cash, it said in a statement on Saturday.
** Lufthansa sees no limit to the number of planes
and crews it could lease from Air Berlin, its chief
executive told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, amid criticism
that support for its ailing rival is a stealth takeover attempt.
** New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV
said it was terminating a sales agreement to buy
Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition
regulator had ruled against.
** A proposed merger between two banks in southern Japan
will likely be delayed for a second time over monopoly concerns,
sources said, highlighting the difficulty regional banks face in
trying to consolidate to survive the shrinking market.
** Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no
longer pursuing a takeover of New York-listed competitor DHT
Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions,
Frontline's CEO told Reuters.
** Three Australian business magnates plan to financially
support Ten Network Holdings until it finds a buyer,
the TV broadcaster's administrator said, adding that there had
been "quite a number" of expressions of interest from potential
acquirers.
** German insurer Allianz expects to book a loss
of around 200 million euros ($224 million) from the sale of
private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank to U.S. private
equity firm Apollo, it said on Sunday.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering
making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
** Rio Tinto confirmed Yancoal Australia
as the preferred buyer for its Australian Coal & Allied
unit after the China-backed company added an eleventh-hour
sweetener to top a rival bid from Glencore.
** Israeli energy conglomerate Delek said its
planned sale of a controlling stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix
Holdings to China's Fujian Yango Group
has been called off by both sides after it failed to secure
regulatory approval.
** Western Digital Corp has told Toshiba Corp
that it will not agree to a sale of the Japanese
conglomerate's prized memory chip unit to a preferred bidding
consortium that includes rival chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
.
** Italy's Open Fiber is close to sealing a deal with
utility Acea to use its infrastructure in Rome to roll
out ultrafast broadband in the capital, two sources close to the
matter said.
** Richardson International, one of Canada's largest grain
handlers, said that it had purchased European Oat Millers in a
deal that expands its geographic reach.
** Berkshire Hathaway Inc has taken a nearly 10
percent stake in the real estate investment trust Store Capital
Corp, adding to bets in the sector by the conglomerate
controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett.
** The head of Italy's BIM said he was confident
the private banking group would be sold on the market quickly
following the decision to liquidate its main shareholder Veneto
Banca.
** Shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox
Net-A-Porter were up almost 8 percent on Monday as traders cited
reported interest from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
.
** Greece relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority
stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's
privatization agency said.
** The field of prospective bidders for Japanese
conglomerate Toshiba Corp's Swiss-based smart meter
group Landis+Gyr has narrowed to two, three banking sources
said.
** Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc on
condition that it sell up to 71 stores in eight states, the
Federal Trade Commission said.
** Bankia and mid-sized bank BMN are holding board
meetings to discuss a potential merger deal that would create a
new entity with total assets of around 230 billion euros, two
sources with knowledge of the deal said.
** Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to
win the required shareholder acceptances to take over German
generic drugmaker Stada, the companies said in a
statement.
** Russian oil company Rosneft is ready to accept
any other "adequate" collateral from Sistema
in a legal dispute instead of the shares in some of the assets
which have been arrested, RIA newsagency reported.
(Compiled by John Benny and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)