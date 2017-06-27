(Adds National Bank, Syngenta, Trump Hotels, Sistema, DuPont,
ABN Amro and CESP; Updates Ryanair)
June 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Privatization of Russian state shipping company
Sovcomflot (IPO-SKF.MM) is planned for early July, the TASS news
agency quoted Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky
as saying.
** Western Digital Corp and U.S. private equity firm
KKR & Co LP have resubmitted an offer for Toshiba Corp's
flash memory chip unit, in an eleventh hour effort to
prevent the conglomerate signing a deal with its preferred
bidder.
** Spain's state-owned Bankia agreed to acquire
Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), creating the country's fourth-biggest
lender amid consolidation in Europe's struggling banking
sector.
** South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms
said it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9
billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in
that field.
** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven are talking to
investors about a potential new offer for German generic
drugmaker Stada after their 5.3 billion euro ($6
billion) bid fell through, people close to the matter said.
** Chinese company 5USport has agreed to purchase a majority
stake in English League One side Northampton Town, the club said
in a statement.
** Ryanair would seek a majority stake in Alitalia
if it decides to invest in the loss-making Italian airline, its
chief executive said during a visit to Rome.
** Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed to sell its
commercial insurance business to private insurer USI Insurance
Services, as the third-largest U.S. bank plans to focus on core
banking products and services.
** The board of Greece's National Bank (NBG)
approved the sale of a majority stake in the group's
wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to American-Dutch consortium
Calamos-EXIN, a banker close to the deal told Reuters.
** Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection
company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds
business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer
must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of
Monsanto.
** The name Trump will be removed from a high-rise hotel and
condo development in downtown Toronto after the project's new
owner, JCF Capital ULC, reached a deal with Trump Hotels to buy
out its management contracts for an undisclosed amount.
** A Russian court said it had frozen more than $3 billion
of Sistema's assets as it began hearing oil
producer Rosneft's lawsuit against the business
conglomerate.
** Mexico's antitrust watchdog said that it has given
approval to DuPont and Dow Chemical Co to merge
on the condition that they sell certain crop protection products
and other assets.
** The Dutch state announced plans to sell down its stake in
ABN Amro bank from 70 percent to 63 percent.
** Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors
to China, Europe and North America in July to meet investors
about the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a
source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
(Compiled by John Benny and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)