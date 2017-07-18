Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Shop Direct, Rowsley, Envirotainer)

July 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** European private equity investor AAC Capital is selecting banks to sell Envirotainer, a Swedish company renting cold containers for shipping temperature-sensitive healthcare products, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Three buyout funds are preparing binding offers for British online retailer Shop Direct, a business valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) by its billionaire owners, twin brothers David and Frederick Barclay, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Rowsley Ltd, a Singaporean real estate firm, said it planned to buy healthcare assets from its controlling shareholder for up to S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion) to help diversify its portfolio.

** Private equity group BC Partners agreed to buy German managed hosting provider PlusServer from GoDaddy Inc for an enterprise value of 397 million euros ($459 million) and said it was eyeing further acquisitions in the sector.

** Ukraine's Naftogaz plans to sign natural gas purchase agreements with Trafigura Trading (Europe) Sarl and Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH as it expands supply from Europe.

** EFG Hermes UAE Limited, owned by Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, is to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners LTD (FIM) as part of plans to expand its asset management business, the bank said.

** Kuwait Finance House (KFH) is looking to merge with Bahrain's Ahli United Bank, Kuwait's biggest Islamic lender said in a statement, confirming an earlier media report.

** Banks have lined up around 300 million euros ($347 million) of leveraged loans to back Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's (OTPP) acquisition of Iberian funeral services firm Memora, banking sources said.

** Idemitsu Kosan Co said it would proceed with a $1.1 billion sale of new shares, after a court rejected the founding family's petition to block the offering, potentially clearing the way for a takeover of Showa Shell Sekiyu.

** The Indonesian unit of ExxonMobil said it "no longer wishes to continue further discussions or activity" involving the country's East Natuna natural gas block, believed to hold one of the world's largest reserves of untapped gas.

** Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said it would buy mortgage provider Berkeley Point Financial LLC from financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald for $875 million.

** IP Group sweetened its offer for rival intellectual property firm Touchstone Innovations Plc to about 490 million pounds ($641 million), IP Group said.

** A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners, and investment manager I Squared Capital Advisors LLC have put in separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, said people involved in the matter.

** Tembec Inc's largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management LP, asked other shareholders to reject Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's deal to buy the Canadian paper and cellulose pulp maker, saying it was a "flawed" sale process.

** China is considering a merger between China Minmetals Corp, one of the country's largest miners and metals traders, and China National Gold Group, as Beijing pushes consolidation of its state-run firms, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart's sweetened takeover offer of up to $950 million for Snapdeal has improved the chances of a deal between the two rivals, though some sticking points are still being hashed out, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Pegas Nonwovens shares hit a record high on Tuesday after a bid for the artificial textiles maker, but the company's biggest shareholder said it was not ready to sell and analysts said a higher offer may be needed.

** The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents retail workers, sent a letter to antitrust enforcers on Monday warning about the dangers of Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods both to workers and consumers. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)