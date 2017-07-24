Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Sabra Health Care and Louis Dreyfus; Updates KKR & Co, Ryanair and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma)

July 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday:

** Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering a 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

** Ride-hailing firm Grab expects to raise $2.5 billion to spend extending its lead over Uber Technolgies Inc and expanding into financial services, in the latest injection of funds into Southeast Asia's burgeoning tech scene.

** Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy Civica from OMERS Private Equity in a deal valuing the U.K.-based software firm at around 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), the companies said.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp has agreed to buy Israeli drug maker Neuroderm for $1.1 billion in cash as part of a strategy to grow its business in the United States.

** Westpac Banking Corp said it is in exclusive talks with Charter Hall Group for the sale of its Hastings Funds Management unit, in the latest move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division.

** CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-biggest bank, said its subsidiary will form an equity joint venture with Ant Financial Services Group, the parent of Alipay, to provide mobile wallet and related financial services.

** Israel's Modiin Energy said it is in talks with U.S. oil and gas producer Aera Energy to buy into three oil exploration projects in California.

** Ryanair has bid for Alitalia, but said it will only pursue it if the struggling airline is restructured and Italian government influence removed.

** Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he was accepting Mighty Corp's 25 billion pesos ($493.15 million) tax settlement offer.

** Italian beverage group Davide Campari has sold its Carolans and Irish Mist brands to U.S. based group Heaven Hill Brands for $165 million, the group said.

** Louis Dreyfus Co has agreed to sell its African fertilizer business to Helios Investment Partners, sealing the first of a series of divestments planned by Louis Dreyfus as it responds to a tough cycle for agricultural commodity traders.

** Two shareholders of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc opposed the company's proposed acquisition of Care Capital Properties Inc, calling the deal too costly. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)