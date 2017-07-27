Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Schneider; Adds Douglas, Starbucks and Glencore)

July 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

** Chinese herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd said it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group Plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

** French electrical component and energy management group Schneider Electric said it was buying automatic transfer switch (ATS) maker Asco Power Technologies for $1.25 billion and raising its full-year revenue target.

** Swiss chemicals maker Clariant said its $20 billion merger with peer Huntsman Corp remained on track with a preliminary filing for approval from the U.S. authorities filed.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co said it has agreed to buy auto parts and materials businesses from South Korea's LS Group for 1.05 trillion won ($943 million) - a deal that follows its purchase of Nissan Motor supplier Calsonic Kansei last year.

** PTTEP, the exploration and production arm of Thailand's oil and gas giant PTT Group, said it had taken a $500 million stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with Malaysia's Petronas.

** Vietnam plans to sell a 34.7 percent stake in power producer Vinacomin Power Holding Corp, worth about 3.3 trillion dong ($145.4 million), the government said on its website.

** Axis Bank Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, said it had agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for 3.85 billion rupees ($60 million).

** U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV has applied to Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog for approval of a deal to buy 51 percent stake in Russian peer Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), the Interfax news agency reported.

** Nomura Holdings Inc said it would tender to sell its shares in Jafco Co through a share buyback with the venture capital firm, as the brokerage looks to deploy its capital more efficiently.

** U.S. chemicals company DuPont and U.S. peer FMC Corp secured conditional EU antitrust approval for their asset swap deal which is tied to DuPont's merger with Dow Chemical.

** German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas agreed to buy up to 103 Perfumerias If outlets and their e-commerce platform from Eroski, further firming up its position in Spain only months after it bought perfumery chain Grupo Bodybell.

** Coffee chain Starbucks Corp said it would buy the remaining 50 percent share of its East China business from its joint venture (JV) partners for about $1.3 billion, in its biggest ever acquisition.

** Glencore bought a 16.6 percent stake in assets in Hunter Valley, Australia, for $429 million from China's Yancoal , gaining some of the coal operations it had sought in a bidding war which Yancoal won.