May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical Co
have agreed to go ahead with a $7 billion expansion of the
Rabigh II petrochemical project in the kingdom, the Japanese
firm said on Friday, quelling doubts about the future of the
delayed project.
** Dell Inc is in talks to buy Quest Software Inc
, which had earlier agreed to be bought by Insight
Venture Partners for $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, quoting
sources.
** Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said it would acquire the
remaining 26.5 percent of apartment company Archstone that it
didn't already own from Barclays Capital and Bank of
America Corp for $1.58 billion.
** Yuanta Financial has pulled out of talks on a
deal worth up to $1.25 billion to buy Carlyle Group-backed
Taiwanese bank Ta Chong, dealing a blow to the private
equity fund's hope to exit its Taiwan investment for a profit.
** Canada's Intact Insurance and German insurer HDI-Gerling
International Holdings have emerged as top contenders to buy 26
percent stake in the non-life insurance business of India's
Reliance Capital, the Mint reported on Friday. The
deal could be valued around 15 billion rupees ($268 million),
the newspaper said, quoting two people with direct knowledge of
the matter.
** Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan's top drugmaker, is
to buy Brazil's Multilab for up to 540 million Brazilian reals
($265 million) in a deal highlighting global drugmakers'
appetite for emerging market sales.
** Shares of Talbots Inc plunged as much as 39
percent on Friday after exclusive negotiations with Sycamore
Partners ended without an agreement for the private equity firm
to buy the women's apparel retailer, which can now look for
other deals.
** NBCUniversal is in talks to buy out Microsoft Corp's
50 percent stake in joint venture MSNBC.com, media
reports said. NBCU parent Comcast Corp is conducting
due diligence and the partnership with NBC News could be unwound
by this summer, said Adweek, which first reported the
talks.
** Privately held packaging company Pact Group has hired
Deutsche Bank to examine options including the sale of a stake
in a deal likely to attract private equity and rival
international firms, two sources familiar with the situation
said.
** Royal Dutch Shell may join a Gazprom
-led initiative to extract gas from the Arctic seabed
off Russia's coast, several sources said, in an attempt to
inject new impetus into the huge project delayed by years of
talks over financing.
** Banco Santander, Spain's largest lender, is
considering the sale of a stake on its Brazilian unit to raise
capital to cover mounting losses in its home market, a local
newswire said on Friday.
** Informa Plc has hived off its non-core Robbins
Gioia division, a business that one analyst said had been
troublesome for the British business media group.
** The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg wants French
utility EDF to pay back 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion)
that it feels it overpaid for a 45 percent stake in Germany's
third-biggest utility ENBW, EDF said on Friday.
** The owners of Primacom are accelerating efforts to sell
the German cable company, two people familiar with the matter
said, adding to a string of deals in Germany's once-fragmented
cable market.
** Private equity firm Cinven is expected to buy a
majority stake in Turkish security systems company Pronet, two
sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.