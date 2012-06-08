(Adds Chesapeake Energy, GlaxoSmithKline, China TransInfo
Technology; updates Heineken)
June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline
and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three
separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company
scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.
** Russia's Sberbank clinched the purchase of
Turkey's DenizBank for up to 3.09 billion euros ($3.9
billion), expanding its footprint in emerging Europe and
diversifying it away from a home market where it already
dominates.
** GlaxoSmithKline has extended its $2.6 billion
offer to buy long-time partner Human Genome Sciences
until the end of June as it battles the U.S. biotech company's
reluctant management.
** China TransInfo Technology Corp, which makes 2D
and 3D geography information system software for the Chinese
government, agreed to be taken private by its CEO and his
affiliates in a deal that values it at about $146.6 million.
** German insurer Allianz SE said on Friday it
would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities
of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.
** Global brewer Heineken is buying Belgium's
Stassen Ciders to extend its lead in the growing world cider
market and tap into the small family controlled company's skills
in developing non-alcoholic ciders and wines.
** Air Liquide said on Friday it was offering a
hefty 90 percent premium to buy 70.49 percent of French home
healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros per
share, in a bid to bolster its expansion in the health
sector.
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)