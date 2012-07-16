(Adds Conmed Healthcare Management, OCBC, Polimex)

July 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:

** Correctional facility healthcare provider Conmed Healthcare Management Inc said it agreed to be bought by privately held Correct Care Solutions LLC for about $59 million.

** OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake in the beverages-to-beer firm Fraser and Neave (F&N).The stake has a market value of about $1.6 billion.

** Polish builder Polimex, stretched by debt after cut-throat bidding on infrastructure projects for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, hopes to offload its Energomontaz and Sefako units for at least 200 million zlotys ($58 million).

** Comcast Corp, the parent company of NBC, has bought out Microsoft Corp's 50 percent stake in MSNBC.com for a reported $300 million to assume full control of the news website.

** Private equity firm TPG said it would acquire U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc for $1.9 billion in the latest acquisition in the generic drug industry.

** Thai oil firm PTT Exploration & Production has again extended its offer for gas explorer Cove Energy Plc , putting the ball back in the court of rival suitor Shell which must decide imminently whether to up its bid.

PTT's third extension of the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer comes as investors wait to see how Shell, currently the underbidder with a $1.8 billion bid, will respond in the battle for Cove's huge east African gas finds.

** Laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will buy privately held transplant diagnostics firm One Lambda for $925 million in cash to expand its fast-growing specialty diagnostics segment.

** Hyundai Heavy Industries hopes to raise up to $636 million selling a stake in Hyundai Motor, as the South Korean shipbuilder looks to improve its financial health in the country's biggest equity capital markets deal this year.

** Regis Corp said it will sell Hair Club for Men and Women, its hair loss products unit, to Japan's Aderans Co Ltd for $163.5 million in cash, as it focuses on its salon operations.

** The billionaire co-owners of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP would be willing to sell their stake to British oil major BP Plc for cash and stock to put an end to a bitter shareholder conflict.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L is to acquire its long-time partner Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O for a sweetened offer of about $3 billion, ending on friendly terms a three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company.

** A consortium led by Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler has offered $5.3 billion to take Whitehaven Coal private in a bold play on a sector that has seen prices slump and demand outlook weaken.

** Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer run by government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, is a takeover target for private equity groups looking to pre-empt what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings in London this year.

** Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd and Korea Life were first out of the blocks to submit second-round bids for ING's insurance operations in Southeast Asia, as the Dutch insurer moves to divest it Asian operations.

** Accor has agreed to buy the South American hotel portfolio of Mexican company Grupo Posadas for $275 million as it accelerates expansion in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted growth in Europe.

** Shareholders of Poland's state-controlled top chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow approved on Saturday a giant share issue to merge with state-owned rival Pulawy, setting up defences against takeover bids from private competitors.

(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)