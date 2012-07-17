July 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control
of peer Impregilo on Tuesday, sidelining long-standing
rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with
the domestic market leader.
** Precision Castparts Corp said it would buy the
aircraft parts business of Canada's Héroux-Devtek Inc
for about $295 million as it eyes more business from plane
makers.
** Digital television recorder maker TiVo Inc said
it will buy advertisement research company TRA Inc for about $20
million to beef up its presence in the television analytics
market.
** State Street Corp, already a major service
provider to hedge funds, said on Tuesday it will pay $550
million to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund
administration unit, making it the No. 1 in the world in that
business.
** Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp said it
will sell non-core natural gas assets to an undisclosed buyer
for $100 million to fund its 2012 capital expenditure plan.
** Medical device maker Steris Corp will buy
privately held diagnostics company U.S. Endoscopy Group Inc for
$270 million in cash to expand its operations in the
gastrointestinal endoscopy market.
** Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal
miner, said it signed a deal for increased access to export
facilities owned by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, in a
move that will raise its Gulf Coast export capacity.
** Vivendi's Universal Music Group will offer to
sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI in a
bid to ease European Union competition concerns about the $1.9
billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Diversified manufacturer Barnes Group Inc said it
agreed to acquire privately held Synventive Molding Solutions
for $335 million in cash.
** OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its
insurance unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2
percent stake in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave
(F&N).
** Thailand's PTT E&P is in the box seat to
complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain
access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after
Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding
war.
** British chip firm CSR has sold its mobile phone
connectivity and location technology to Samsung for
$310 million in cash in a deal that boosts the South Korean
company's patent portfolio.
** The owners of Russia's Nomos Bank
and Otkritie Bank are in talks to merge their businesses in a
deal that would create the country's second-largest private
lender by assets, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday.