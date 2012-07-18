(Adds Chevron Corp, Cogeco Cable, OCBC, Independent News & Media, Stanley Black & Decker)

July 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Chevron Corp is buying into blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan, according to two oil executives involved in the region, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows Exxon Mobil Corp into an area where oil rights are a subject of fierce dispute.

** Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said on Wednesday it will pay $1.36 billion to buy U.S. cable operator Atlantic Broadband in a move aimed at gaining a foothold in the larger U.S. market.

** Companies linked to a Thai billionaire have agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to buy stakes in a conglomerate and affiliated brewery from Singapore's No. 2 bank, OCBC , putting pressure on Dutch brewer Heineken to make a counterbid.

** Irish publishing group Independent News & Media said it is looking at a possible sale of its South African unit following informal and unsolicited expressions of interest in the unit.

** Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it was exploring options, including a sale, for its hardware and home improvement business, which reported sales of $940 million in 2011.

** Russian miner Nord Gold NV, the country's third-largest gold producer, will bid for the 25 percent of High River Gold Mines Ltd it does not already own, in a deal valuing the Canadian-listed producer at $1.2 billion.

** Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in PKO BP, the country's top lender, to beef up its privatization income, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The stake is worth almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million).

** U.S. computer contractor Science Applications International Corp said it will acquire information technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a cash deal worth almost $473 million

** HSBC Holdings Plc has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources said, in a deal that could fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to exit non-core operations globally.

** Chemical and ammunition maker Olin Corp said it will buy privately held K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc for $328 million in cash to increase its sales of bleach, hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide.

** Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co has offered to take control of debt-laden shipping and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, which is facing a liquidation suit from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)