(Adds Chevron Corp, Cogeco Cable, OCBC, Independent News &
Media, Stanley Black & Decker)
July 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Chevron Corp is buying into blocks in Iraq's
Kurdistan, according to two oil executives involved in the
region, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows Exxon
Mobil Corp into an area where oil rights are a subject
of fierce dispute.
** Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian company that serves
mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said on Wednesday
it will pay $1.36 billion to buy U.S. cable operator Atlantic
Broadband in a move aimed at gaining a foothold in the larger
U.S. market.
** Companies linked to a Thai billionaire have agreed to pay
S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to buy stakes in a conglomerate
and affiliated brewery from Singapore's No. 2 bank, OCBC
, putting pressure on Dutch brewer Heineken
to make a counterbid.
** Irish publishing group Independent News & Media
said it is looking at a possible sale of its South African unit
following informal and unsolicited expressions of interest in
the unit.
** Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it was
exploring options, including a sale, for its hardware and home
improvement business, which reported sales of $940 million in
2011.
** Russian miner Nord Gold NV, the country's
third-largest gold producer, will bid for the 25 percent of High
River Gold Mines Ltd it does not already own, in a deal
valuing the Canadian-listed producer at $1.2 billion.
** Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in PKO BP,
the country's top lender, to beef up its privatization income,
market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The stake is worth
almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million).
** U.S. computer contractor Science Applications
International Corp said it will acquire information
technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a
cash deal worth almost $473 million
** HSBC Holdings Plc has put its Vietnam insurance
business on the block, sources said, in a deal that could fetch
about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to
exit non-core operations globally.
** Chemical and ammunition maker Olin Corp said it
will buy privately held K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc for $328
million in cash to increase its sales of bleach, hydrochloric
acid and potassium hydroxide.
** Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co has
offered to take control of debt-laden shipping and oil storage
firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, which is facing a
liquidation suit from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)