(Adds Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Citic)

July 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and Cox Media Group entered into separate deals to buy 22 television stations from privately held Newport Television for about $1 billion.

** CITIC Securities has agreed to pay $310.3 million for a near-20 percent stake in French bank Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy the rest, underscoring the global ambitions of China's biggest listed brokerage.

** China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's biggest oil producer, is in talks with Ecuador's government over a potential investment in the OPEC-member's $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery project, an Ecuadorean minister said on Thursday.

** The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, a deal that would create the world's third-largest exchange group.

** Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and his family.

** Private equity firm TPG has emerged as a potential bidder for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout, a newspaper reported.

** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, accepted a 73.1 million pound ($115 million) buyout offer from one of Canada's largest pension funds.

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)