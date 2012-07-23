July 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** State-controlled CNOOC Ltd launched one of
China's richest takeover bids yet on Monday by agreeing to buy
Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion,
forcing Ottawa to decide whether national security concerns
outweigh its desire for foreign investment in its energy
resources.
** Singapore's beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave
has hired Goldman Sachs as adviser after Dutch
brewer Heineken NV made a $4.1 billion bid to buy
F&N's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, sources with
knowledge of the deal said.
Heineken is offering up to $6 billion to buy F&N's stake and
ordinary APB shares it does not already own.
** Talisman Energy Inc said on Monday that Sinopec
Corp, China's top refiner, had agreed to buy a 49
percent stake in its North Sea operations for $1.5 billion as
the Canadian company looks to strengthen a balance sheet
battered by weak natural gas prices.
** Genesee & Wyoming Inc said it had struck a deal to
buy rival RailAmerica Inc for $1.39 billion in cash to
create the biggest regional railroad operator in the United
States, hoping to benefit from an economic recovery.
** Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc said it struck a deal to
be acquired by Joh. A. Benckiser for about $1 billion, a move
that will give Peet's a financial jolt as it competes against
larger coffee and tea shops and will broaden the reach of
Germany's Reimann family in the coffee business.
** Britain will make a further 538 million pounds ($841
million) from the sale of failed lender Northern Rock to Richard
Branson's Virgin Money, the body set up to manage the
government's stakes in bailed-out banks said on Monday.
** Anglo-French property developer Hammerson Plc
spies buying opportunities in a European property market
depressed by the debt crisis, as it looks to spend the proceeds
of the 518 million pound ($810 million) sale of its London
office properties.
** United Technologies Corp agreed to sell its
Rocketdyne space unit to GenCorp Inc, a maker of
aerospace propulsion systems, for $550 million, the companies
said.
** DigitalGlobe Inc, which rejected the advances of
GeoEye Inc earlier this year, has struck a deal to buy
its former suitor for $453 million, creating the world's largest
provider of commercial satellite imagery.
** Australian building products maker Alesco Corp
on Monday rejected a sweetened A$210 million ($218 million)
takeover offer as inadequate, a move that has turned paints
maker Dulux Group's bid into a hostile
one.
** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc agreed to buy
privately held Classic Media for $155 million, adding characters
such as "Casper," "Richie Rich" and "Lassie" to its franchise
business.
** South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said it
rejected the tender offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier
Visteon Corp to acquire its 8.1 percent stake in car air
conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp.
** Qatar Holding, the second-largest shareholder in takeover
target Xstrata, has added to its stake in the miner, in
its first purchase since it made an unexpected demand for better
terms from suitor Glencore last month.
** Oil and natural gas company Marathon Oil Corp
said it will expand into Kenya by acquiring an interest in two
onshore exploration blocks licensed to Africa Oil Corp.
** J.C. Penney Co Inc said it raised $248 million by
selling part of its stake in a Simon Property Group Inc
unit, the first step toward its goal of shedding non-core
assets.