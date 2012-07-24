July 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** U.S. network equipment maker Cisco won
unconditional EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for its $5
billion takeover of TV software developer NDS, its largest ever,
which will reinforce its presence in the video communications
market.
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and BC
Partners Ltd have joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy
United Technologies Corp's industrial businesses,
according to three people familiar with the matter, in a deal
that could be valued at more than $3.5 billion.
** Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker on Monday said
it agreed to acquire privately held Infastech, a maker of
engineered mechanical fasteners, for $850 million in cash to
expand its footprint in emerging markets.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital has made a fresh
takeover bid for Australian surfwear company Billabong
International worth A$694 million ($712 million),
Billabong said, just five months after a higher offer was
knocked back.
** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its
takeover offer for Australia-listed iron ore miner Northern Iron
by about 4 percent to A$518 million ($532
million).
** Anglo American has agreed to buy a majority stake
in a coal project in Mozambique for $555 million, snapping up
mining tycoon Ken Talbot's share of the undeveloped Revuboe
deposit to secure a foothold in a region emerging as a major
producer.
** Medical equipment supplier Owens & Minor Inc said
it is planning to enter the European healthcare market through a
$158 million buyout of the third-party logistics operations of
German-based pharmaceutical distributor Celesio AG
.
** Canada's CIC Energy Corp said it received an
all-cash offer from India's Jindal Steel & Power for
C$2 per share, valuing the company's equity at C$116 million
($114 million).
** Anglo American is to buy a majority stake in the
Revuboe metallurgical coal project in Mozambique for A$540
million ($555 million) from Australia's Talbot Group, boosting
its presence in a key region for the steelmaking commodity.
**Noble Energy Inc on Tuesday said it sold oil and
gas production on 11,000 acres in the Permian Basin to privately
held Sheridan Holding Company II, LLC for $320 million.
** Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it has
offered a 9.36 percent stake in its Indonesia operations that
run the world's second-biggest copper mine to the Southeast
Asian country's government, a move aimed at deflecting pressure
from new industry rules on project ownership.