July 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** United Technologies Corp has agreed to sell industrial businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners Ltd for $3.46 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help fund United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.

** Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8 percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79 billion).

** Thai oil firm PTT Exploration & Production moved a step closer to finalizing its $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy after securing acceptances for its offer from 72 percent of shareholders in the Mozambique-focused gas firm.

**Budget airline Ryanair has asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its 694 million euros ($841 million) takeover bid -- its third -- for Ireland's Aer Lingus, in what could be an uphill battle after an EU veto against a previous offer.

** The deal for Schlumberger's Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc more than the $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago in order to account for its working capital.

** U.S. buyout fund TPG Capital has acquired China specialty packaging company HCP Holdings Inc from members of the founding Chen family for about $500 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Universal Truckload Services Inc will buy privately held Linc Logistics Co for $335 million, including debt, bringing together two companies controlled by trucking magnate Manuel Moroun.

** Asia's largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd has agreed to pay $80 million in cash for full ownership in Indonesia's Batavia Air, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

** Piper Jaffray Co's Asia executives may buy over the loss-making unit as the mid-size U.S. investment bank exits the region after six years, according to a note seen by Reuters.

** Tunisia's government is to auction off its 25 percent share in the Tunisiana mobile phone business, which is majority owned by Kuwaiti telecoms operator Wataniya.

** Oil product distribution firm Greenergy has bought Britain's Teeside oil storage terminal formerly owned by the bankrupt refining company Petroplus, it said on Thursday.

**Berkshire Hathaway's food distribution business McLane Co on Thursday said it would acquire Meadowbrook Meat Co, a nationwide distributor to restaurant chains, in a deal that will substantially increase McLane's size.

** Private equity group Investcorp is considering the sale of Armacell, a leading maker of insulation materials, aiming to capitalize on growing investor interest in energy-efficient products, people familiar with the situation said.