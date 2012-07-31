Gulf firms struggle to keep Qatar business ties despite crisis
July 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday.
** Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No. 2 home improvement chain, has offered to buy Rona Inc for C$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion), but the struggling Canadian retailer rejected the bid, saying it is not in best interests of its shareholders.
** Google Inc said it acquired marketing start-up Wildfire to help the world's largest Internet search company expand further into social media. Google paid about $250 million for the business, according to a person familiar with the deal. ID:nL2E8IVE4H]
** Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank has halted the sale of its Egyptian subsidiary valued at over $200 million, the bank said without offering reasons for the move.
** Loss-making Dutch IT company Qurius NV, hit by problems at its German division, said it will sell its businesses to its France-based partner Prodware for 18.5 million euros ($22.65 million).
** Greece's Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it has made an offer to Credit Agricole to buy its Greek subsidiary Emporiki but denied a newspaper report that a deal had been clinched.
(Reporting by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016