August 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** China has approved Hanlong Mining's long-delayed $1.3
billion takeover bid for Australian iron ore developer Sundance
Resources, a vote of confidence for a sector grappling
with falling prices and weak demand as the global economy
cools.
** Devon Energy Corp reported Japan's Sumitomo Corp
will take a 30 percent stake in shale acreage Devon
controls in the Permian Basin in a $1.4 billion deal. [ID:
nL2E8J1275]
** LabCorp said it had no knowledge of buyout plans
by private equity firms as reported by Mergermarket, a mergers
and acquisitions tracking service, and that it was not in
discussions with any firms.
** Life and health insurer Torchmark Corp will buy
privately held Family Heritage Life Insurance Co of America for
about $218.5 million.
** New Hampshire Thrift Bancshares Inc said it
agreed to acquire The Nashua Bank for about $19.4 million.
** Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo on
Wednesday quashed market speculation it was interested in buying
struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia
.
** Uzbek company Uzavtosanoat has backed out of plans for a
joint venture with German carmaker Daimler AG to
manufacture buses in the central Asian country, according to a
spokeswoman for Daimler.
** Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, considered the
last big prize in the U.S. car rental industry, urged potential
buyers to put an end to two-years of fruitless takeover offers
by making a compelling bid to settle the matter once and for
all.
** Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed
to sell its Portalex extrusion plant in Cacem, Portugal, to
Germany's Bavaria Industriekapital AG for an undisclosed sum,
the company said on Wednesday.
** Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave is in
talks with Dutch brewer Heineken to extract a higher
offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), sources said,
in a sign that the battle for the Southeast Asian brewer is set
to intensify.
** The takeover of Canadian stock market operator TMX Group
by a group of financial institutions has been approved by
TMX's shareholders, bringing all of Canada's main securities
exchanges under a single umbrella.
** Dun & Bradstreet Corp, a global business
information provider, is exploring a sale and has J.P. Morgan
and Credit Suisse to advise it in the process,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
** A majority of the board members of Telenor's
Indian mobile phone joint venture have decided to sell the
business in an auction, according to an auction notice in a
newspaper, which the Norwegian company's partner Unitech Ltd
is opposing.
** Deutsche Lufthansa's LSG Sky Chefs has struck a
deal with Finnair allowing it to buy shares in the
Helsinki-based airline's catering division within the next five
years.
** The largest U.S. farming cooperative CHS Inc
said on Wednesday that it is buying Brazil's agricultural
service provider and grains trader Atman as it carries out plans
to expand in the major farming nation. [ID: nL2E8J19MQ]