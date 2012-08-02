(Adds Walgreen Co)
Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** Walgreen Co said on Thursday it has completed its
initial investment in Europe's Alliance Boots Holding Ltd
, a $7 billion cash-and-stock deal that brings the
largest U.S. drugstore chain outside its home country for the
first time.
** South Korea decided to suspend the sale of its 6 trillion
won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings
after failing to evoke interest from potential
buyers, a Financial Services Commission official said on
Thursday.
** A group of Chinese investors will pay 55 million euros
($67 million) for a 15 percent stake in Inter Milan, becoming
the second-biggest shareholder of the Italian premier league
football club, sources close to the situation
said.
** AT&T Inc has agreed to buy the equity of NextWave
Wireless Inc for up to $50 million in cash in an
effort to expand its spectrum needed for high-speed wireless
services.
** Prime Acquisition Corp said it would buy
Yuantong Investment Holdings Ltd in a proposed $42 million
transaction.
** Ryder System Inc bought UK-based Euroway Group Ltd
for about $20.2 million.
** Avnet Inc, an industrial distributor of
electronic components, enterprise computer and storage products
bought Pepperweed Consulting and expects the transaction add to
earnings immediately.
** German sports apparel company Adidas said it
was not planning to sell struggling unit Reebok and that it
hopes to return the division to growth in 2013.
** China's Hanlong Group is in talks to reduce the A$1.7
billion ($1.79 billion) price tag it agreed to pay for
Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources, following
a drop in both Sundance's share price and the price of iron
ore.
** Dutch bank and insurer ING, which has been
forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid during
the financial crisis, said it is considering the sale of its
online banking businesses in the UK and Canada.
** Japan-based communications service provider Dentsu Inc
said it has received regulatory approval from
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to acquire
Australian telecommunications hardware maker
Aegis.
** Chalco said it has decided to extend its offer
for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi
Resources Ltd for the second time, the
Chinese aluminum giant said on Thursday, in the face of stiff
political opposition in Mongolia.
** Alliance Pharma bought AstraZeneca UK's
antimalarial brands paludrinetm, avloclortm and savarinetm and
said it would pay 4.2 million pounds ($6.55 million)and up to 1
million pounds ($1.56 million) over the next 3 years.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)