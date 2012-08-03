(Adds Publicis)
Aug 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.
** French advertising agency Publicis is weighing
a bid for U.S. rival Interpublic, according to a report
by FT Alphaville on Friday.
The online report cited "usually knowledgeable" sources and
said a bid would be worth at least $6 billion.
** Global brewer Heineken agreed to buy a stake in
Singapore-based Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) from
partner Fraser and Neave in a $4 billion-plus deal,
said sources with knowledge of the situation.
** GlaxoSmithKline has completed its $3 billion
acquisition of long-time biotech partner Human Genome Sciences
after buying all the outstanding shares for $14.25 each
in cash, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on
Friday.
** France's third-largest bank Credit Agricole
faces the prospect of shelling out more than 2 billion euros
($2.43 billion) to offload Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank,
raising fears that it will be obliged to raise new
capital.
** Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc
said on Thursday it inked a deal with Glencore International
to buy a minority stake in Canadian Fertilizers Ltd
(CFL) owned by Viterra for C$915 million ($911 million) in cash.
** Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc will buy
Taiwan's Springsoft Inc for $406 million, the United
States-based company said on Friday, helping to strengthen its
presence in Asian, European and U.S. semiconductor
markets.
** Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said
it was evaluating a number of strategic options for the company,
including those put forth by activist investor Nelson
Peltz.
** American International Group Inc is looking for
the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the
Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob
Benmosche said on Friday.
** Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it expects to take
a loss on any sale of its Advantage budget car rental business,
which it would have to shed to win antitrust clearance for a
potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
.
** French engineering company Schneider Electric
has received two offers in a second round of bidding for its
U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, daily Les Echos said on
Friday.
** Italian cement maker Italcementi is in talks to
bid for one of the two cement plants owned by India's Jaiprakash
Associates in a deal worth about $500 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)