Aug 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.

** French advertising agency Publicis is weighing a bid for U.S. rival Interpublic, according to a report by FT Alphaville on Friday.

The online report cited "usually knowledgeable" sources and said a bid would be worth at least $6 billion.

** Global brewer Heineken agreed to buy a stake in Singapore-based Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) from partner Fraser and Neave in a $4 billion-plus deal, said sources with knowledge of the situation.

** GlaxoSmithKline has completed its $3 billion acquisition of long-time biotech partner Human Genome Sciences after buying all the outstanding shares for $14.25 each in cash, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.

** France's third-largest bank Credit Agricole faces the prospect of shelling out more than 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) to offload Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank, raising fears that it will be obliged to raise new capital.

** Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Thursday it inked a deal with Glencore International to buy a minority stake in Canadian Fertilizers Ltd (CFL) owned by Viterra for C$915 million ($911 million) in cash.

** Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc will buy Taiwan's Springsoft Inc for $406 million, the United States-based company said on Friday, helping to strengthen its presence in Asian, European and U.S. semiconductor markets.

** Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it was evaluating a number of strategic options for the company, including those put forth by activist investor Nelson Peltz.

** American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

** Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it expects to take a loss on any sale of its Advantage budget car rental business, which it would have to shed to win antitrust clearance for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc .

** French engineering company Schneider Electric has received two offers in a second round of bidding for its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, daily Les Echos said on Friday.

** Italian cement maker Italcementi is in talks to bid for one of the two cement plants owned by India's Jaiprakash Associates in a deal worth about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.