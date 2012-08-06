Aug 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.

** Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze on Monday offered to take the struggling U.S. electronics retailer private in what could be the biggest leveraged buyout of the year.

** Australian mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has no plans to cut the A$5.25 billion ($5.54 billion) offer to take Whitehaven Coal private despite a weak commodities outlook, Bloomberg reported.

** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP said it would buy 60 percent interest in Obrascon Huarte Lain Brasil S.A. for about $1.7 billion.

** Australia's Silver Lake Resources on Monday said it will acquire Integra Mining in an all-scrip deal to create a gold miner with a market value of nearly $1 billion.

** Greece's National Bank will submit a bid for Credit Agricole's struggling Greek unit Emporiki, banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday it is buying a 49 percent stake in the operator of the city-state's wholesale electricity market.

** Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its Diners Club card issuing businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland to private investor group Affiniture Cards Ltd as the bank continues to shed assets held in Citi Holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** The head of Cerberus Austrian banking unit BAWAG PSK ruled out having another run at a merger with ailing rival Volksbanken AG (OeVAG), saying too much had changed since the last attempt at a deal failed.

** Private equity group BC Partners has agreed to buy German vitamins and generic prescription drugs maker Aenova from Bridgepoint, the investors said in a joint statement on Monday.

A price tag was not disclosed, but a source close to the transaction said BC Partners paid roughly 500 million euros ($617 million), of which half is being covered by equity.

** Australia's Colonial First State asset manager has agreed to buy Digita, the Finnish arm of private equity backed French broadcasting group TDF, the companies said on Monday.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which sources told Reuters earlier could have valued the Finnish terrestial TV network operator at up to 400 million euros ($494 million).

** General Motors Co is investing in a company that has designed a new type of lightweight, high-strength steel that could help the automaker significantly improve the fuel economy of its future cars and trucks.

** Axa Private Equity is to buy a majority stake in German clothing exporter Schustermann & Borenstein from its family owners, the companies said on Monday.

The family owners will keep a stake in the company, which according to sources close to the transaction is being valued at around 300 million euros ($370 million).

** Time Warner Inc said its Turner Broadcasting unit has bought sports website the Bleacher Report to bulk up the media company's Internet sports presence, which includes websites such as NASCAR.com and NCAA.com.

** Advent International has agreed to acquire a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings, the parent company of Serta mattress maker National Bedding and Simmons Bedding, the private equity firm said on Sunday.

** Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

** Touchstone Gold Ltd said it signed a deal to create a Colombia focused gold exploration and development company with Atlantis.

** Qatar Telecom unit Indosat has concluded a sale and leaseback agreement worth $406 million with Tower Bersama Infrastructure, the Qatari firm said in a statement on Sunday.

** French advertising agency Publicis said it had not held talks with U.S. rival Interpublic Group, formally denying a press report that had boosted Interpublic's shares on Friday.

** Arcadis NV said it acquired Brazilian water company ETEP Consultoria, Gerenciamento e Serviços Ltda.