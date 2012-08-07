(Adds Vivacom, United Technologies, Schenck Process, Synthos)

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Southwest Securities, a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, scrapped a planned acquisition of local rival Guodu Securities under a $1.7 billion share swap agreement after a slumping stock market made the original deal seem overvalued.

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to acquire MFS McLean Budden's private wealth business, which manages about $1.4 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations.

** China's Hanlong Group has cut its offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak commodities outlook, a source with direct knowledge said.

** Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider Electric SA's U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three people familiar with the matter, a deal that could fetch around $1 billion for the French conglomerate.

** CJ Korea Express, the country's biggest logistics firm, may bid for privately owned U.S. freight forwarder Phoenix International, a Seoul-based spokesman said.

Phoenix International is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources told Reuters previously.

** Irish building materials group CRH Plc said it was in talks to pick up an equity stake in Jaiprakash Associates' cement operations in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

** A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share to buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries from Fraser and Neave.

The move comes after Singapore's F&N agreed to sell its direct and indirect stake in APB to Heineken for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion), which worked out to S$50 a share.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said it was in talks with Sharp Corp about buying a bigger stake in the struggling Japanese TV maker and paying less per share as part of a renegotiated investment deal between the two suppliers of parts to Apple Inc.

** South Korean parts maker Mando said on Tuesday that it has agreed to secure the right to buy shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service (NPS) in car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp .

** VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's VTB Bank, and Bulgarian lender Corporate Commercial Bank (CCBank) have agreed to take over debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms company Vivacom, Vivacom said on Tuesday.

** Home Depot Inc said it would buy Texas-based manufacturer U.S. Home Systems Inc for about $93.4 million, or $12.50 a share, to boost its home service business.

** Codan Ltd said it would buy all of the shares in Daniels Electronics Limited in a deal which comprises upfront cash payment of C$25 million with possibility of about C$2 million in additional payments.

** Abilio Diniz, chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar , agreed on Monday to sell part of his stake in the holding company controlling Brazil's biggest retailer, the next step in handing control to French group Casino.

Diniz exercised an option to sell Casino a 2.4 percent stake in the investment holding company Wilkes for $10.5 million, giving the French retailer a majority in the holding company as laid out in a 2005 shareholder agreement.

** United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday confirmed its interest in the Asian asset management business of ING Groep, saying a lot depends on the price.

** United Technologies Corp said it has sold its Clipper Windpower unit to Platinum Equity for an undisclosed sum, wrapping up its third divestiture of the year following its largest-ever acquisition.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has emerged as the front runner to buy DuPont's car paint business after rival bidder Apollo Global Management LLC declined to increase its offer, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab AB has made a recommended offer for Dutch traffic management and navigation systems maker HITT N.V., the companies said on Monday.

** Greece wants binding bids for its state-owned natural gas company and gas grid operator by the end of September and hopes to complete their sale in late autumn as it revives its privatization drive, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

** The bidding for the buyout of measuring and materials handling equipment maker Schenck Process is narrowing after Pamplona Capital Management dropped out, leaving two buyout firms to go head to head in the auction, banking sources said on Tuesday.

** Polish synthetic rubber maker Synthos has dropped its bid for state-controlled fertiliser firm Pulawy , conceding defeat in the face of a rival bid.

(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)