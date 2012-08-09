Aug 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday.
** The Hungarian arm of Austrian lender Erste Bank
has signed a deal with BNP Paribas to buy BNP's wealth
management business in Hungary, Erste's Hungarian chief
executive said on Thursday.
The transaction covers the management of assets worth close
to 60 billion forints ($268 million), the bank said.
** Struggling cellphone maker Nokia has agreed to
sell its Qt software business to Finnish IT services firm Digia
Oyj as a part of its strategy to sell off non-core
assets.
The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which
analysts said was a fraction of the $150 million Nokia paid for
Norway's Trolltech in 2008.
** Regis Resources Ltd said it would buy
Mcphillamys gold project and said that total consideration to be
paid is $150 million, to be allocated between Newmont,Alkane in
their respective joint venture interests.
** Isbank, Turkey's largest listed bank, will
consider strategic options for its non-financial units,
including mobile network Avea, if opportunities rise, Chief
Executive Adnan Bali said on Thursday.
** Credit Agricole is currently assessing binding
takeover offers it has received from several Greek banks for its
struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki and has not yet taken a
decision, the French bank said on Thursday.
** Czech financial group PPF said on Thursday it planned to
sell its 26.5 percent stake in Russian private bank Nomos
to raise funds for other
projects.
** Taiwan's Economics Ministry, which vets all outbound
investments, has asked Hon Hai Precision Industry for
more detail on a planned tie-up with struggling Japanese TV
maker Sharp Corp, saying an initial agreement looks
expensive.
** U.S. battery maker A123 Systems, which got a
quarter-billion dollar green technology grant from the Obama
administration, said on Wednesday that a Chinese auto parts
maker is looking to take a controlling stake in the faltering
company.
China's Wanxiang Group Corp plans to invest up to $450
million, A123 said, and give the manufacturer the cash injection
it needs to keep making batteries for electric and hybrid
cars.
** South Korean refinery-to-retailer GS Group is
considering acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton
International through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea
Economic Daily reported on Thursday.
** Brazilian electricity utility Equatorial Energia's
potential capital injection in debt-laden rival Celpa
may come up short, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Oil and gas company Guide Exploration Ltd said it
would buy WestFire Energy Ltd.