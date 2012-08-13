Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.
** Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding
Ltd said it received a bid from a consortium that
includes its chief executive and private equity firm Carlyle
Group that values the company at $3.49 billion.
** Tesoro Corp said it would buy BP Plc's
refinery in Carson, California, and related assets for about
$2.5 billion.
** Google Inc is buying the Frommer's travel
guidebooks, the Web search giant's latest move to amass a trove
of content that could help its push into the local commerce
market.
** Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch private bank outside the United
States, paying 860 million Swiss francs ($882 million) to boost
its assets under management by 40 percent and backing the deal
with plans to raise 1.19 billion francs in new capital.
** DLF, India's biggest property developer, is
closer to meeting its debt reduction target after it agreed to
sell its plot of land in Mumbai for 27 billion rupees ($488
million) to Lodha Developers on Monday.
** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and
American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA)
jointly invested about $54 million in an Indian healthcare firm,
in a long-term bet on growing healthcare spending in the
country.
** Big data management company Actian Corp has gone public
with a $139 million bid to buy Pervasive Software Inc,
which makes software to manage large amounts of data.
** Automaker General Motors Co said in a filing
Monday that its GM Financial unit is among the bidders for
international operations that auto lender Ally Financial is
selling.
** Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL raised its
stake in Fraser and Neave to 26.2 percent from 24.1
percent to tighten its grip on the drinks and property
conglomerate and intensify the fight with Heineken for Asia
Pacific Breweries (APB).
** German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG's
rubber and plastics division bought the automotive air
conditioning business of U.S.-based Parker Hannifin Corp
to beef up its overseas automotive operations.
** BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is
looking to sell cloud services provider NewBay and some of the
other minor assets it recently acquired, as part of a strategic
review process, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
** The Carlyle Group is to sell UC4 Software, the
world's largest independent IT process automation software
vendor, to Swedish private-equity firm EQT Partners for an
enterprise value of 220 million euros ($271.73 million).
** Tokyo Electron Limited said it will acquire
chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc for $252.5
million in cash, to beef up its semiconductor manufacturing
offerings.
** British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG)
may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance
partner American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover
of American by IAG rival Delta.
** Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm
Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or
all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No.
2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according to
the Sunday Telegraph.
** Spanish infrastructure firm ACS may sell some of
its property portfolio to raise cash, after a series of costly
refinancing deals to preserve its stakes in Iberdrola
and Hochtief, online newspaper El Confidencial said on
Monday.
** BlueScope Steel said it will sell half of its
ASEAN and North American building products businesses to Nippon
Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, as Australia's
biggest steelmaker struggles to return to
profitability.
** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has upped
the buy-out price for its Israeli unit Taro Pharma by
60 percent, winning over Taro's board and ending a long battle
to gain full control of the U.S. listed drugmaker.
** German insurers Allianz and Munich Re
are interested in buying the German business of Dutch
grid operator TenneT and stand ready to fund much
needed upgrades in power transmission, a German newspaper
reported on Monday.
** Verint Systems Inc will acquire Comverse
Technology Holding Company following spin off of its telecom
business for 27.5 million Verint common shares.
** Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat
and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its
business in the Midwest region.
** HNI Corp said it acquired Indian office furniture
company BP Ergo Ltd.
** Synalloy Corp will acquire Palmer of Texas for
$25.6 million.
** Yucheng Technologies said it has entered into an
agreement with New Sihitech Ltd to go private.
** Parker Hannifin Corp will sell its automotive air
conditioning business to Contitech Ag of Germany. Terms of the
transaction were not disclosed.
** Swiss chemical firm Clariant is set to kick off
the sale of three business units with combined revenue of $2
billion but may struggele to find a buyer, people with knowledge
of the plan said.