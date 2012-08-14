(Adds Kennedy Wilson Holdings, BNP Paribas, DONG Energy)
** BNP Paribas will seek preliminary bids for its
Egyptian retail banking business in the next two weeks, sources
aware of the matter said on Tuesday, in a deal likely to
generate over $400 million for the French lender.
** Private equity investor Advent is considering buying a
stake in German books-to-perfumes retailer Douglas,
several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the
latest suitor to try its hand.
** Pfizer is to pay $250 million upfront to gain
access to exclusive global rights to sell an over-the-counter
version of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's popular
heartburn pill Nexium.
** Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said on Tuesday that it expects China's
state-controlled Chalco to drop its $926 million
takeover bid in the face of opposition from the Mongolian
government.
** Norwegian oil firm Statoil has sold a 25 percent
stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists
of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc, it said on Tuesday.
** Teleflex Inc said on Monday it would buy
Netherlands-based LMA International NV, which
specializes in anesthesia and emergency care products, for about
$276 million to boost the U.S. medical device maker's anesthesia
division.
** Denmark's DONG Energy has bought three German
North Sea wind power projects with a total planned generating
capacity of 900 megawatts from PNE Wind PNEGn.DE for up to 157
million euros ($194 million), DONG said.
** Agrium Inc , North America's biggest
retail supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off
pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the
company will not spin off its retail operations.
** Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc and Deutsche Bank
will acquire Irish loan portfolio of 361 million
euros ($445.89 million).
