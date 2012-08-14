(Adds Kennedy Wilson Holdings, BNP Paribas, DONG Energy)

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday.

** BNP Paribas will seek preliminary bids for its Egyptian retail banking business in the next two weeks, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday, in a deal likely to generate over $400 million for the French lender.

** Private equity investor Advent is considering buying a stake in German books-to-perfumes retailer Douglas, several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the latest suitor to try its hand.

** Pfizer is to pay $250 million upfront to gain access to exclusive global rights to sell an over-the-counter version of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's popular heartburn pill Nexium.

** Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects China's state-controlled Chalco to drop its $926 million takeover bid in the face of opposition from the Mongolian government.

** Norwegian oil firm Statoil has sold a 25 percent stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc, it said on Tuesday.

** Teleflex Inc said on Monday it would buy Netherlands-based LMA International NV, which specializes in anesthesia and emergency care products, for about $276 million to boost the U.S. medical device maker's anesthesia division.

** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc tried to fend off pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC on Tuesday by saying it will not spin off its retail operations, as its shares looked to hit an 18-month high.

** Denmark's DONG Energy has bought three German North Sea wind power projects with a total planned generating capacity of 900 megawatts from PNE Wind PNEGn.DE for up to 157 million euros ($194 million), DONG said.

** Agrium Inc , North America's biggest retail supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the company will not spin off its retail operations.

** Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc and Deutsche Bank will acquire Irish loan portfolio of 361 million euros ($445.89 million).

($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Compiled by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)